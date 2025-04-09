Africa is awake and rising economically- Ruto

President William Ruto at the opening ceremony of the World Chambers Federation Africa Summit, Nairobi on April 9, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has called on African countries to seize the moment and claim their rightful place in the global economy, describing the continent as the “world’s clean industrial hub” and a “giant that is not asleep.”

Ruto, speaking during the opening of the World Chambers Federation Africa Summit 2025 in Nairobi on Wednesday, April 9, addressed regional integration, infrastructure, trade, and education, highlighting Africa’s ongoing transformation.

“This is an appropriate opportunity for Africa because we are the world's clean industrial hub and we are rising to the occasion to appropriate the position,” said Ruto.

The Head of State noted the importance of reforming the African Union (AU) and its institutions, which he said are better positioned to understand and support Africa’s development agenda.

“We did at the previous African Union summit endorse these institutions because they understand our continent better. The biggest elephant in the room is resources from the private sector to finance our own growth.”

Key projects like the Lapsset Corridor connecting Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Sudan, as well as discussions to expand rail links between Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and the DRC, are part of this strategy.

Ruto also praised the role of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and its collaboration with the World Chambers Federation in helping businesses navigate risks and tap into global opportunities.