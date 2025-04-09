Kisumu lakefront booms as hidden tourism gems transform region

Lakeview from Hippo point lake front of Lake Victoria at Dunga Beach. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Kisumu’s lakefront is witnessing unprecedented growth and ushering in new opportunities to exploit the lucrative tourism potential that had remained grossly underutilized over the years.

A stroll along the beachlines stretching from Dunga to Kisumu West reveals hidden gems that are slowly turning the area into a tourism masterpiece.

Here, several hotels have come up while existing ones have been refurbished to give local and international tourists the perfect place to enjoy the lake’s ambience.