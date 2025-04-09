Kisumu lakefront booms as hidden tourism gems transform region

Kisumu’s lakefront is witnessing unprecedented growth and ushering in new opportunities to exploit the lucrative tourism potential that had remained grossly underutilized over the years.
A stroll along the beachlines stretching from Dunga to Kisumu West reveals hidden gems that are slowly turning the area into a tourism masterpiece.
Here, several hotels have come up while existing ones have been refurbished to give local and international tourists the perfect place to enjoy the lake’s ambience.
Already have an account? Login