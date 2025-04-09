The Standard

Kisumu lakefront booms as hidden tourism gems transform region

By Sharon Owino | 1h ago
Lakeview from Hippo point lake front of Lake Victoria at Dunga Beach. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Kisumu’s lakefront is witnessing unprecedented growth and ushering in new opportunities to exploit the lucrative tourism potential that had remained grossly underutilized over the years.

A stroll along the beachlines stretching from Dunga to Kisumu West reveals hidden gems that are slowly turning the area into a tourism masterpiece.

Here, several hotels have come up while existing ones have been refurbished to give local and international tourists the perfect place to enjoy the lake’s ambience.

Related Topics

Dunga Beach Kisumu’s Lakefront  Kisumu Tourist Attractions
.

Latest Stories

Govt, Kakamega School launch air pollution detector to fight climate change
Govt, Kakamega School launch air pollution detector to fight climate change
Western
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza
23 mins ago
Female MPs captured in viral video fighting outside parliament apologise to Kenyans
Politics
By Boniface Mithika
27 mins ago
Video: Loud blasts as KDF assist bring down sinking Mombasa skyscraper
County
By Kevin Tunoi
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kisumu lakefront booms as hidden tourism gems transform region
By Sharon Owino 1 hr ago
Kisumu lakefront booms as hidden tourism gems transform region
State House rogues: Farouk Kibet and Itumbi calling shots in Ruto government
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
State House rogues: Farouk Kibet and Itumbi calling shots in Ruto government
How city matatu crew saved woman's life in emergency
By Flavier Momanyi 6 hrs ago
How city matatu crew saved woman's life in emergency
Shocking report reveals almost half of Kenya's murder victims are female
By Jacinta Mutura 20 hrs ago
Shocking report reveals almost half of Kenya's murder victims are female
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved