Ekeing out a living from unique artefacts made of bones, horns

Daniel Saoke showcases some of his products made from bones and horns during an exhibition held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Daniel Saoke has carved out a niche in turning livestock bones and horns into beautiful handcrafts.

He recently showcased his unique products at an exhibition held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

His stall displayed a variety of products made from livestock bones and horns, including earrings, forks, bangles, bracelets, bottle openers, key holders, beads, rings, necklaces and spoons.

As Saoke engaged with clients, some purchased the items as others just examined them closely before putting them back. A few asked him for his phone number, promising to contact him later for future purchases.

He says he attends exhibitions regularly, within Nairobi and other counties as he sees them as crucial events that help him connect with potential clients and expand his market network.

“Exhibitions are crucial events for me. They help me meet clients and create networks for both local and international markets. Though they are expensive, they are, however, worth it if you know what you want,” he explains.

Saoke, who has been in the business since 2006, credits exhibitions as his primary source of clients and markets. He admits, turning livestock bones and horns into products was never his original plan, but it became a viable option after his initial career plans failed.

In 2004, Saoke arrived in Nairobi after his long-time friend, then Ndhiwa Member of Parliament promised him a job.

The MP linked him to a cleaning job at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), but the opportunity didn’t meet his expectations. Saoke began exploring other job opportunities without success.

His life took a turn when he later joined his uncle, who was already making items from bones and horns in Kibra, Nairobi.

“While helping my uncle to make the jewellery, l learned that it was a profitable business. So, instead of continuing to look for jobs, including at construction sites, l decided to learn the craft and eventually start my own business,” Saoke recalls.

After almost a year of learning from his uncle, Saoke used the money he had saved to invest in his own business. He had learned where to source the raw materials- bones and horns.

He made few items and sold them within Nairobi and West Africa, a market he had learned about while working with his uncle. He confides, the journey was not easy at first since he lacked the necessary machinery and tools.

However, after three years of hard work, Saoke acquired his first machine and tools. He set up a workshop at Toi Market in Kibra. Over time, his business grew, and today, he still operates in the same market.

“The business has been doing well. If it wasn’t, l would have abandoned it and returned home,” he explains. As the demand for his products grew, he needed help to manage production. He started with one assistant, then two, followed by three and today, he has a team of seven people working alongside him.

He has shifted his focus from manufacturing to marketing his products. He sources bones from the slaughterhouse in Dagoretti and Kiambu County, and horns from Uganda.

Saoke reveals, not all bones are suitable for crafting. Some have pointed parts and or of poor quality. He typically uses bones from the front legs, buying each at between Sh40 and Sh50.

Locally, he faces challenges selling his products, as many Kenyans want to buy at low prices as the local market often undervalues his products. For example, an earring for Sh20 locally can fetch over Sh100 on the export market.

“The local price will give you very little compared to the work you put in before getting to the final products, and also when you put in the wages for the people who assist in at work.”

If he relied on local demand alone, his business wouldn’t survive, he says. Fortunately, the foreign market has sustained him with clients in South Africa, West Africa and the United Kingdom (UK).

In Kenya, he earns at least Sh50,000 a month, but his export income is higher, averaging Sh100,000.

Saoke pays each of his seven workers Sh500 daily or Sh24,500 weekly. Despite the success, challenges remain, including unreliable bone supply and restrictions during outbreaks, such as foot and mouth disease.

Process

Saoke explains that the process of creating bone and horn products begins with acquiring the raw materials. They are then thoroughly cleaned to remove any remaining tissue, fats or impurities.

The process typically involves boiling, bleaching or soaking them in hydrogen peroxide, after which they are dried to prevent them from breaking during the crafting process.

The bones are then cut into various shapes using machines and specialised tools and shaped, curved and decorated according to client specifications. The final products are sanded to remove rough edges and polished for a smooth and shiny finish.

He then adds unique touches. The products may be dyed, inlaid, etched or painted. “Clients often request customised designs and the team works to deliver intricate patterns and textures on each item,” he says.