Local entrepreneurs get e-commerce training boost

Jumia Riders receive the Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme with FIA as part of Jumia's mission to enhance the well-being of its partners. Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform has provided over 1000 helmets to motorcycle helmets to its Delivery Associates (riders) in Kenya as part of its Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme with Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). June 27th,2022. [Standard]

Kenya stands as Africa’s third-largest e-commerce market, driven by rising internet penetration, a tech-savvy youth population, and mobile adoption rates exceeding 40 per cent.

The move has seen Jumia Kenya step up efforts to integrate small businesses into the digital economy in partnership with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa), hosting a benchmarking tour that provided 30 entrepreneurs with hands-on training in e-commerce operations.

The session, held at Jumia’s Nairobi facility, offered practical insights into e-commerce, logistics, and cashless transactions, among other opportunities for many micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to scale.

A guided tour of Jumia’s warehouse gave participants a firsthand look at inventory management, order fulfillment, and last-mile delivery, underscoring how e-commerce platforms can enhance efficiency and market access.

Kepsa board director in charge of SMEs and Startups Mary Ngechu reinforced the importance of leveraging Jumia’s ecosystem for growth.

She highlighted Jumia’s marketing and logistics support and urged businesses to explore the Jiinue Growth Program for affordable financing options.

“The benchmarking tour underscored the transformative power of e-commerce for SMEs. By collaborating with industry leaders like Jumia, Kepsa continues to equip entrepreneurs with practical tools and insights to navigate the digital economy, fostering long-term business sustainability,” she said.

Jumia’s Regional chief executive officer for East Africa Vinod Goel said seamless information exchange through digital platforms, efficient logistics for timely deliveries, and secure cashless payment systems are the fundamental pillars for e-commerce success.

He encouraged SMEs to embrace these elements to enhance visibility, streamline operations, and drive sales. “By leveraging e-commerce, SMEs can expand their market reach, improve efficiency, and drive sustainable growth,” said Goel.

With Kenya ranking as Africa’s third-largest e-commerce market, SMEs have a unique opportunity to expand through e-commerce platforms.

However, challenges like limited market access, inadequate marketing skills, and financial constraints often hinder their growth.

The World Bank’s 2018 Enterprise Survey highlights these barriers, emphasizing the need for training and digital adoption.