×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': foreign minister

By AFP | Dec. 11, 2025

A vendor arranges newspapers on a stall in Cotonou, on December 8, 2025. Benin's president said the "situation is completely under control" after the government thwarted an attempted coup. [AFP]

Some 200 Nigerian and Ivorian troops are in Benin as part of a security mission supporting the government after a weekend coup attempt, the country's foreign minister said Thursday.

The small west African nation was rocked by a failed putsch Sunday, which saw Nigeria, France and Ivory Coast mobilise in support of the civilian government.

"There are currently around 200 soldiers present, who came to lend a hand at the end of the day to the Beninese defense and security forces as part of the sweep and clean-up operation," Olushegun Adjadi Bakari told reporters at a press conference in the Nigerian capital.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to an Ivorian security source, fifty troops were sent by Abidjan as part of the deployment, which regional bloc ECOWAS has said will also include soldiers from Ghana and Sierra Leone.

Nigeria said its soldiers had reached Benin on Sunday.

The head of Benin's republican guard told AFP that French special forces also provided support.

Bakari said that by the time the Beninese forces called for help, the coup "was already a failure".

"They started the coup around 3 a.m. They attacked the president's house around 3 a.m. And our national defence force, they blocked them," Bakari told reporters on the sidelines of an ongoing ECOWAS summit in Abuja.

"When we started discussions for the intervention of Nigeria and the others, under ECOWAS protocol, our military already pushed them back," he said. "It was already a failure, the coup."

The Nigerian air force was called in to dislodge alleged putschists holed up in a military camp in a heavily populated area of Cotonou, with Beninese commanders worried that a gunfight could leave civilian casualties.

"President Talon requested aerial support from Nigeria to ensure we can have a surgical impact, destroy the armoured vehicles they have in this military barracks and ensure they cannot get out to take over the airport, et cetera," Bakari said.

He added how long the ECOWAS troops will stay will be decided "in the coming days".

"Their presence is in tight collaboration with Beninese defence and security forces," he said. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Benin Coup Attempt Nigerian And Ivorian Troops ECOWAS President Talon
.

Latest Stories

Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Joseph Styles: Budding host opens up on love, radio, life in the spotlight
Entertainment
By Ronald Kipruto
4 hrs ago
Why lighter tax burden on workers is good for the economy
Opinion
By Raimond Molenje
4 hrs ago
Kenya to share only aggregate health data with U.S. under Sh323bn deal
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
E is the new A as girls outshine boys in pioneer Grade 9 exams
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
No jubilation as parents struggle with meaning of KJSEA results
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
New dawn as 'first-born' class of CBE transitions to senior school
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Tribalism is a false narrative to distract Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved