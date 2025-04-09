How global recognition is driving Kenya's business tourism growth

Some of the more than one hundred tourists from an Italy based privately owned airliner, Meridiana wait to check out of the Moi International Airport after disembarking from the aircraft which has resumed flights into Mombasa from Rome and Milan, July 24, 2015. [FILE/Standard]

Kenya’s tourism sector is on a trajectory of significant growth, with projections indicating that earnings will reach Sh650 billion in 2025, up from Sh452.2 billion in 2024, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

While the country’s renowned natural attractions have long drawn leisure tourists, a new frontier is emerging—business tourism.

Global accolades and industry recognition are proving to be powerful tools in positioning Kenya as a premier destination for business travel and investment.

Business tourism, which encompasses meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), offers a lucrative avenue for economic diversification.

In 2023, Kenya’s travel and tourism industry contributed a record KES 1 trillion to the national economy, with sector employment rising by six per cent to 1.55 million jobs, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Notably, business travel spending is projected to grow at an annual rate of 6.4 per cent, reaching Sh443.9 billion by 2033.

This trajectory highlights the sector’s potential to stabilise the tourism industry against seasonal fluctuations and external shocks.

The Power of Global Accolades

International awards such as the World Travel Awards (WTA) play a crucial role in enhancing a destination’s reputation among business travellers.

Recognition from globally respected organisations helps reinforce a country’s credibility as a world-class MICE destination.

Hotels, conference centres, and hospitality brands that secure these accolades not only elevate their own prestige but also boost the overall perception of the country as a viable hub for international business events.

Such nominations validate the country’s ability to host high-profile events, providing reassurance to international organisations looking for reliable and professional event venues.

Additionally, Nairobi’s standing as a preferred MICE destination has been bolstered by past industry recognitions.

The city has hosted major global conferences, such as the United Nations Environmental Assembly and the African Union Summits, cementing its status as a leading African business hub. This international credibility attracts a steady stream of business travellers, fostering economic growth through accommodation, dining, and ancillary services.

Strategic Investments to Sustain Growth

While global recognition plays a pivotal role, Kenya must complement these accolades with substantial investments in business tourism infrastructure.

The expansion of world-class conference facilities, improvements in transportation networks, and the adoption of advanced digital communication systems are essential in maintaining competitiveness.

The development of modern convention centers, such as the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and the upcoming Bomas International Conference Centre, demonstrates Kenya’s commitment to catering to large-scale business events.

Additionally, ensuring seamless connectivity through Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and enhancing intra-city transport will further solidify Kenya’s reputation as an accessible and convenient business destination.

Beyond infrastructure, government policies must be aligned to foster MICE growth. Streamlining visa application processes and introducing tax incentives for corporate events can significantly enhance Kenya’s attractiveness.

Business travellers prioritise convenience, and countries with simplified entry requirements tend to capture a larger share of the global business travel market.

Strategic marketing initiatives are also vital. Showcasing Kenya’s successful hosting of international events, leveraging digital marketing to reach global decision-makers, and bidding for prestigious conferences will ensure sustained interest from corporate organisations.

Kenya can further capitalise on its strong diplomatic presence to attract international business delegations and industry forums.

By leveraging global accolades and maintaining a strong commitment to infrastructure and policy development, Kenya can cement its status as a leading business tourism hub in Africa.

The economic benefits of a thriving MICE sector extend beyond conference halls—hotels, restaurants, transport services, and local enterprises all stand to gain from increased business traveller expenditure.

Global recognition serves as a powerful endorsement, but sustained success will require continuous investment in service excellence, strategic marketing, and policy refinement.

If these elements align effectively, Kenya is well-positioned to harness the full potential of business tourism, driving long-term economic growth and strengthening its competitive edge on the international stage.

The writer is the Director of Sales at Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi Upperhill