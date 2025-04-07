Tala feted as top digital lender in risk management

Annstella Mumbi, General Manager at Tala. [File, Standard]

Kenyan fintech firm Tala has been recognised as the Best Digital Credit Provider in Risk Management at the inaugural Think Business Digital Lenders Awards 2025, the company said on Monday.

The award, presented at a ceremony in Nairobi on April 1, acknowledged Tala's commitment to responsible lending practices, effective risk management strategies, and customer-centric financial solutions.

The Think Business Digital Lenders Awards, themed "Promoting Best Practice in the Provision of Instant Credit," brought together over 20 digital lenders regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and other industry leaders to celebrate innovation and financial inclusion within the sector.

"We are honored to be recognized for our leadership in risk management," said Annstella Mumbi, General Manager at Tala, in a statement. "This award is a testament to our dedication to using cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights to provide safe and transparent credit solutions."

Tala's win underscored its advanced risk management framework, which utilizes machine learning and alternative credit scoring methods to responsibly serve its customer base responsibly, particularly those traditionally underserved by conventional financial institutions. The company's approach balances risk mitigation with the goal of expanding financial access.

The judging process for the awards, overseen by financial experts from PKF Kenya, involved comprehensive evaluations, including financial audits, customer feedback, IT security assessments, and governance reviews.

Tala's robust data protection measures, commitment to responsible lending, and adherence to regulatory requirements were key factors in its success in the competitive digital lending environment.

As Kenya's digital lending sector experiences rapid growth, Tala emphasised its ongoing commitment to setting industry benchmarks in ethical lending practices, consumer protection, and the development of innovative financial solutions.