Rains push KTDA power production by 32 per cent

A mini hydroelectricity plant at Mathioya River generates e lectricity for tea processing factories . [File, Standard]

KTDA Power Company Limited, a subsidiary of Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), has reported a 32 per cent surge in electricity production from its operational hydropower projects.

Currently Imenti, Lower Nyamindi, Gura, North Mathioya, Chania and Nyambunde hydro-projects are fully operational.

A statement from KTDA states that these six operational power plants generated a total of 3.28 MKWhrs in the month of February 2025, and 4.33 MKWhrs in March 2025.

“The increase is attributed to the ongoing heavy rains, which have significantly boosted river flow and output. These hydro-power plants supply power to 17 tea factories,” reads the statement, adding that lower electricity costs allow factories to process tea more efficiently, thereby reducing operational costs, thus increasing the price paid to farmers for their produce.

KTDA says construction continues at several other hydropower projects, including South Mara, Iraru, Rupingazi, Kipsonoi and Chemosit.

The company is also in the feasibility study and tendering phase for additional projects that are Kathita, Kiringa, Ragati, Gatamaiyu, Nyamasege, Taunet and Kapolet hydro projects.

These future developments, says KTDA, aim to further solidify the region and energy independence and enhance the economic stability of tea farming communities.

“The benefits of reliable, renewable, clean, affordable, and sustainable energy are evident, and works are ongoing for other small hydro projects. We are determined to ensure they are completed and fully operational,” said KTDA Power Company general manager Peter Wachira.

Data from KTDA shows tea factories spend between Sh30 million to Sh65 million annually on electricity. Cutting these costs then ensures farmers have more to take home.

The KTDA Power Company’s initiative highlights the potential of small hydropower projects to drive economic development and improve livelihoods in rural Kenya, leveraging natural resources for sustainable growth.

KTDA ventured into power production in 2010 when it started the construction of Lower Nyamindi, South Mara, Iraru and North Mathioya power projects. The agency then had allocated Sh4.8 billion to produce power in tea growing regions.