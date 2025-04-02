IM Bank opens new branch in Bungoma

I&M Bank Kenya CEO Gul Khan. 26th March 2025 [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

I&M Bank has opened a new branch in Bungoma County as it seeks to expand its market share in the banking industry.

Speaking during the opening, the Bank's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gul Khan, said the branch opening was in line with their plan to expand their geographical presence across the country.

“This exposition targets key economic zones across the country, it underscores the bank’s commitment to supporting Kenya's burgeoning business hubs and enhancing access to banking services for micro, small and medium enterprises, said Mr.Khan.

The opening of the new branches, the financial institution reckons, signals its commitment to addressing the needs of the people and bridging the gap to financial inclusivity across the country.

“This expansion is geared towards driving financial inclusion and extending our presence to new locations across all 47 counties in the country, “remarked the Bungoma branch manager, Christopher Wekesa.

“Our reach goes beyond geographical expansion. It is all about establishing a deeper connection with our customers, weather you are a business person in need of financial boost or a farmer needing agricultural financing, we are here and ready to serve you,” Wekesa added.

He notes that Bungoma is an economic powerhouse with a thriving business community. He noted that the bank is committed to being part of its growth.

“Bungoma people are known to have an entrepreneurial spirit, which has made this region a hybrid hub of both commerce, agriculture and culture. Our new branch will provide innovative financial solutions that cater to individuals, businesses, and investors, reinforcing our urge to catalyze Kenya's economic development, “said Wekesa.

Wekesa also noted that the bank has created at least 20 job opportunities for locals narrowing down the unemployment menace that the country is facing.

“As we expand, we are also creating job opportunities for locals. In Bungoma, 20 people have joined our team, and we are positive that as we grow we will be able to accommodate more, “he said.