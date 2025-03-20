NACADA arrests three, seizes 52 shisha bongs in Nairobi crackdown

NACADA officers seize shisha bongs during a raid in Nairobi. [Okumu Modachi, Standard]

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) arrested three people and confiscated 52 shisha bongs in raids on two Nairobi clubs, intensifying efforts to enforce the 2017 ban on the substance.

The operations targeted Alfakheer Lounge on Mirema Drive and Embassy Club along Thika Road, both suspected of violating the ban on the sale and use of shisha.

NACADA Director of Enforcement and Compliance James Koskey said the crackdown aimed to curb the resurgence of the illicit trade.

“We seized 10 shisha bongs and arrested one suspect at Alfakheer Lounge, while at Embassy Club, 42 bongs, 56 assorted shisha flavours and two suspects were taken into custody,” said Koskey.

NACADA banned shisha in 2017, citing health risks, including respiratory diseases, addiction and exposure to harmful chemicals.

Despite the prohibition, some establishments continue to offer the substance illegally.

Koskey observed that NACADA remains committed to stamping out shisha use in Kenya.

“Shisha is not only illegal but also poses serious health risks. We will continue to conduct operations to protect public health and ensure compliance with the law,” he said.

Last night’s operation follows similar crackdowns in Nairobi. Earlier this month, NACADA raided a club in Westlands, seizing 30 shisha bongs and arresting four people.

Another operation in Kilimani led to the confiscation of 15 bongs and the arrest of three suspects.

Koskey urged the public to report establishments violating the ban through NACADA’s toll-free helpline, 1192.

“We cannot win this fight alone. Public support is crucial in identifying and reporting offenders,” he said.

The three suspects arrested in the latest raids will be arraigned in court. NACADA warned that establishments found violating the ban risk closure and heavy fines.

The agency also called on parents, educators and community leaders to educate young people about the dangers of shisha and other harmful substances.