The Standard

Centum and ARISE partner to launch $3 billion Special Economic Zone

By Brian Ngugi | 18m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

 

Vipingo Special Economic Zone is a 2,000-acre industrial hub designed to lower costs, streamline operations, and maximize profitability. [Courtesy]

Centum Investment Company PLC has entered into a partnership with ARISE, a prominent developer of industrial ecosystems in Africa, to launch a $3 billion (Sh387 billion) initiative aimed at creating 500,000 jobs at the Vipingo Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) on the Kenyan coast.

The agreement, which involves the development of a 2,000-acre site recently designated as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), promises to transform Kenya into a competitive industrial hub.

Dr James Mworia, CEO of Centum, said the partnership will leverage ARISE's expertise in managing industrial zones to develop the VSEZ into a manufacturing, logistics, and business park.

While emphasising the significance of the project, Mworia said, “Vipingo SEZ is a transformative project that will create jobs for thousands of our youths and showcase Kenya as a top investment destination.”

He said the initiative follows the gazettement of the area as an SEZ in November 2024, which aims to attract investment and foster industrial growth.

Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, said that the firm was honored to announce this ambitious development agreement, marking a key milestone for expanding our industrial model in East Africa.”

The VSEZ is strategically located 42 kilometers from Mombasa and will provide direct access to major shipping routes, enhancing connectivity with Tanzania.

It is projected to draw international investments totaling $3 billion, generating both direct and indirect employment opportunities. The park will include various high-growth sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and agro-processing.

The project promises a sustainable business environment featuring modern infrastructure and amenities. With plans for residential areas, commercial spaces, and a logistics zone, the VFTZ aims to cater to a diverse range of industries while fostering regional economic growth.

In a statement, Mworia expressed gratitude to the national and Kilifi County governments for their support in realizing this ambitious venture, setting the stage for a new era of industrial development in East Africa.

Related Topics

Vipingo Special Economic Zone Centum Investment Company PLC ARISE Vipingo Special Economic Zone Development
.

Latest Stories

Centum and ARISE partner to launch $3 billion Special Economic Zone
Centum and ARISE partner to launch $3 billion Special Economic Zone
Real Estate
By Brian Ngugi
18 mins ago
Africa must shed Anglophone and Francophone tags to make progress
Opinion
By Joseph M’eruaki
23 mins ago
KCB banks on WRC fanfare to advance sustainability agenda
Sports
By Gerald Nyele
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why KDF will still be back on the streets in case of violent protests
By Edwin Nyarangi 9 hrs ago
Why KDF will still be back on the streets in case of violent protests
SHA: The epitome of bedridden plan hyped as medical care revolution
By Benjamin Imende and Gloria Milimu 9 hrs ago
SHA: The epitome of bedridden plan hyped as medical care revolution
Pain, suffering and fury as hospitals deny teachers, police officers medical care
By Lewis Nyaundi and Emmanuel Kipchumba 9 hrs ago
Pain, suffering and fury as hospitals deny teachers, police officers medical care
Kuscco to sell off loan book in bid to recover Sh8.8b amid fraud
By Graham Kajilwa and Sofia Ali 1 day ago
Kuscco to sell off loan book in bid to recover Sh8.8b amid fraud
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved