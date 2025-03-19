Mentor girls to pursue stem courses, professionals told

Women leaders in STEM have been called upon to mentor young girls and bridge the gender gap in STEM careers.

[iStockphoto]

Women professionals have been urged to mentor young girls in pursuing careers in traditionally male-dominated fields such as finance, legal, engineering, manufacturing and technology to help bridge the gender gap in these industries.

Speaking at an International Women’s Day event hosted by Davis & Shirtliff’s Women in Leadership initiative in Nairobi, industry leaders highlighted the under representation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

Themed ‘Accelerate Action,’ this year’s International Women’s Day ‘underscored the urgency of advancing gender parity in STEM. While progress has been made, many girls still shy away from STEM careers due to stereotypes, inadequate support, and a lack of visible role models.

A Unesco study reveals that only 35 per cent of students enrolled in STEM-related courses in Kenya are women, with just 14 per cent in natural sciences and 13 per cent in engineering.

During the event, employers in STEM fields were urged to implement policies that promote equal opportunities for women and eliminate workplace biases.

Despite the challenges, industry leaders remain optimistic that the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) will help close the gender gap. Under the CBC, 60 per cent of students entering Grade 10 will be placed in STEM courses.

“If properly implemented, this strategy will ensure more girls pursue STEM careers,” said Margaret Kuchio, general manager at Davis & Shirtliff and leader of the company’s Women in Leadership initiative.

The firm has been fostering gender inclusivity with a significant number of its engineers being women. Launched in 2022, the company’s Women in Leadership initiative pairs senior female staff with mentees, leveraging storytelling as a powerful tool to inspire and nurture leadership skills.

“Every woman professional—be it an engineer, scientist or technologist—has a responsibility to mentor the next generation. You are a leader in your own right,” said Managing Partner and Head of the Commercial and Property Division at MMC Asafo Esther Omulele.

Omulele, for instance, cited data from the Engineers Board of Kenya, which shows that out of 21,700 registered engineering graduates, fewer than 3,500 are women.