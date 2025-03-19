How artificial intelligence is shaping youth employability across the globe

With AI-driven advancements in data analysis, machine learning and automation, we are seeing the creation of entirely new job categories that require specialized skills. [iStockphoto]]

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries across the globe, bringing with it both exciting opportunities and challenging disruptions.

In Kenya particularly, AI presents both a source of innovation and an emerging challenge for youth employability.

As a former employee of Sama Kenya, a company deeply involved in AI-powered services, I have seen firsthand the profound impact AI can have on shaping career paths for young people.

But how does AI really affect youth employability, and what can we do to equip the next generation for the workforce?

AI is revolutionising various sectors, creating opportunities for young people to get involved in exciting new fields. With AI-driven advancements in data analysis, machine learning and automation, we are seeing the creation of entirely new job categories that require specialized skills. These include roles such as data analysts, machine learning engineers, and AI specialists—jobs that were virtually non-existent a decade ago.

As AI continues to grow, these innovations open up new avenues for youth to build careers. But while the promise is great, the question remains: are young people prepared to take advantage of these opportunities?

Despite the optimism surrounding AI’s potential, there are significant challenges to overcome. The most pressing of these is the skills gap. While AI has created new job opportunities, these roles often require specialised technical knowledge that many young people in Kenya are not yet equipped with.

Traditional disciplines

The current education system, while improving, is still playing catch-up with the rapidly evolving job market.

Many schools and universities still focus on traditional disciplines, leaving youth underprepared for the demands of a tech-driven economy.

Access to the internet has posed a major challenge for the Kenyan youth, particularly those in rural areas. Without access to the digital resources necessary to acquire AI-related skills, many young people are at risk of being left behind in this new digital economy

In marginalised areas where technology adoption can be slower, AI’s impact could be far more pronounced, leaving a huge chunk of the population struggling to keep up.

To make sure Kenya’s youth don’t get left behind in the AI revolution, we need to take real steps to close the skills gap.

First, we should introduce AI concepts early by strengthening STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in schools.

Kids need to learn not just theory but also practical skills such as coding, problem-solving, and how AI works in everyday life.

Next, we need more affordable and accessible AI training programs.

Schools, businesses, and the government should work together to create learning opportunities. Whether through online courses, workshops, or hands-on projects so that young people can gain real experience.

Beyond training, we should invest in innovation hubs and AI research centres where young people can experiment, build solutions, and even launch startups.

AI is the future, and with the right support, Kenyan youth can be at the forefront, creating technology that solves real problems in their communities.

With these efforts, we’re not just preparing for the future, we’re making sure Kenya leads in the AI space in Africa.

In my time at Sama Kenya, I have seen the power of upskilling programmes. We have trained many young people to engage directly with AI projects, from data annotation to quality assurance.

These programmes demonstrate that with the right training and support, young people can transition into tech-focused roles and find meaningful, sustainable employment.

These initiatives not only prepare youth for the specific demands of the AI industry but also give them a broader understanding of the value of data and technology in today’s economy.

In addition to formal education and training programmes, youth must also be encouraged to embrace a mindset of continuous learning.

AI is evolving rapidly, and today’s skills may be obsolete tomorrow.

Fostering a culture of lifelong learning is essential for youth to stay relevant in an ever-changing workforce.

This can be supported by easy access to online courses, workshops, and mentorship programmes that allow young professionals to remain adaptable and stay ahead of the curve.

Ultimately, the key to ensuring youth employability in the AI era lies not just in adapting to new technologies, but in shaping an environment where every young person has the tools, resources, and mindset to thrive in this digital world. The buck stops with you.

- The writer is a former technical team lead at Sama Kenya