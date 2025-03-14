The Standard

Software's role in driving digital transformation

By Kelley Boss | 6h ago

Across the globe, digital transformation has revolutionised industries and businesses. Technology is ever-evolving and with it the digital landscape. 

At some point for businesses, this transformation was a survival tactic but now it forms a crucial part of an organisation’s ability to stay competitive and thrive. 

Kenya for one, has had unprecedented opportunities in digital innovation, thanks to digital transformation. Also, digital transformation is expected to contribute $1.7 trillion (Sh219 trillion) to the global economy by 2025. 

However, at the heart of this transformation lies the crucial role of software products and digital infrastructure in empowering businesses to cruise through the digital age. 

In a roundtable with journalists, Huawei launched the AppCube Hackathon aiming to spark innovation and build big using code. With it, various digital solutions that empowers innovations using their software solutions. 

AppCube caught my attention, it is a platform that simplifies the development, deployment, and management of applications. If you want to build an App, the platform does it for you at a fee. 

University students

It could be much cheaper and faster to use AppCube than hire a developer - though a proper developer possible does a better job. 

The roundtable, apart from water, had something for innovators. The first AppCube Hackathon Summit from December 2-6 at Huawei Offices in Kenya.

I have been at these hackathons and awarding ceremonies and I recommend university students and techies at large to give it a try.

An opportunity to build something and test your ability against others. 

Huawei also presented other solutions that empower innovation, AICC for example, Artificial Intelligence Contact Centre designed to enhance and optimise call centre operations using advanced AI capabilities.

It supports intelligent interaction, efficient management, and improved customer experiences. I waited 3.59 seconds the last time I called my bank and it was never answered, just ads playing, they could use AI.  

Also on presentation was a comprehensive tool for managing and optimising data operations. A Data Operation Platform.  

Huawei also presented their cloud, calling it the most affordable cloud service. That, and their intentional investment in these services in Kenya make them standout.  [Kelly Boss]

.

.

.

