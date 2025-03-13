Workspace solutions firm partners with Ndovu Cement to establish co-working space

Ndovu Cements CEO Kishor Varsani and IWG Country Manager Peter Kibera during the signing of the partnership to establish a co-working space along Mombasa Road on March 13, 2025. [Jael Musumba, Standard]

A workspace solution firm IWG, has partnered with Ndovu Cement to introduce a co-working space along Mombasa Road.

The collaboration marks a major milestone in IWG’s expansion in Kenya, addressing the increasing demand for innovative and adaptable workspaces.

The firm’s Country Manager, Peter Kibera, said the co-working space at Purple Tower will provide a wide range of premium amenities tailored to the needs of modern professionals.

Kibera said that whether for entrepreneurs, freelancers, or larger enterprises seeking flexible office solutions, the facility will offer state-of-the-art workspaces, high-speed internet, and an environment designed for collaboration and productivity.

Additionally, he said, “Purple Tower’s Green Edge certification underscores a commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly design.”

Mr Kibera said the firm is excited to partner with Ndovu Cement on this transformative project, which will not only redefine Nairobi’s co-working landscape but also reinforce its mission to provide flexible workspace solutions that support business growth while prioritizing sustainability.

Ndovu Cement’s CEO Kishor Varsani echoed Kibera’s sentiment, saying the co-working space at the Green Edge-certified Purple Tower is a landmark moment for Nairobi’s commercial real estate sector.

The breakout area at a modern co-workspace in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

“We are dedicated to delivering innovative business solutions, and our collaboration with IWG will set a new benchmark for co-working spaces in the region,” he said.

Mombasa Road is emerging as a key business hub in Nairobi, attracting both local and international companies.

In this regard, Purple Tower’s prime location ensures easy accessibility and fosters a dynamic professional community.

The co-working space is set to launch in May, offering various membership plans, including hot desks and private offices.

An exclusive launch event will introduce the facility to potential clients, investors, and partners.

Flexible office space has become the new rave in Kenya, with several companies buying office space and converting them into ready-to-use units based on specific clients’ needs.

With the new model, Grade A office developers hope to reel in office clientele in a market with an oversupply of office space.

Proponents of this model say the future of office work depends on companies reducing or eliminating non-core office setups while giving more freedom to their employees.

“The flexible workspace model is disruptive because it tracks the future trends of the workplace that focus on creating environments that are highly desirable for future talents. Added to this is the flexibility offered in terms of leases that companies want and the consistency of brand representation,” said Kofisi CEO Michael Aldridge in a previous interview.