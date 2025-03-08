Kenyans urged to use social media to combat counterfeits

Anti-Counterfeits Authority(ACA) Executive Director Dr. Robi Mbugua Njoroge addressing the media at Authority Headquarters in Nairobi on March 7, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

With counterfeit products on the rise, particularly those sold online to unsuspecting Kenyans, authorities are now urging the public to actively use social media to identify and report fake goods.

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) and Uganda’s Anti-Counterfeit Network (ACN) are working together to leverage digital platforms in the fight against illicit trade. During a recent partnership signing between the two nations’ anti-counterfeit authorities, Uganda’s ACN chairman, Fred Muwema, emphasised the power of social media in tackling the problem.

“With over 13 million Kenyans on social media, what are you doing there? Posting pictures, chatting… but now, we are saying, can you use this energy to expose counterfeit products?” he urged.

He highlighted the need for consumers to document and share their experiences with fake goods, such as counterfeit curry powder or unsafe cosmetics, which would then be reported to authorities for enforcement action.

To streamline reporting, the two countries are introducing an online platform known as “Bleep.” The platform will allow consumers to report counterfeit products by uploading pictures and descriptions of fake items they encounter.

“This platform collects information from the public and passes it on to the relevant authorities, including the police,” Muwema explained. He stressed that without public participation, the fight against counterfeit goods would be impossible to win.

ACA Executive Director Dr Robi Mbugua noted that counterfeiters are increasingly using digital spaces to distribute fake goods, making traditional enforcement methods less effective. Citing a 2024 Interpol report, he described online markets as the new battleground for counterfeit trade, requiring innovative, technology-driven solutions.

“If Bleep is introduced and we receive a million reports a year, that significantly assists regulators in their mandate. The platform is already operational in Uganda, and we plan to integrate it further in Kenya,” Mbugua said. He reassured users that the platform would be accessible through both web and USSD services, ensuring that even those without smartphones could participate.

Counterfeit goods pose a serious economic and health risk to the region. According to Mr Mbugua, counterfeit and illicit trade account for 30-40 per cent of goods in key industries, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and automotive parts. The East African Community loses an estimated $500 million (Sh64.5 billion) annually in tax revenue to the trade.