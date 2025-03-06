Maersk boosts maritime field with training for 10 cadets

The cadets who are being trained by Maersk. February 28 2025 [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Since 2018, when Kenya embarked on developing maritime labour, the challenge of security during sea-time training for cadets has become crucial.

There have been limited opportunities for training cadets at sea which is compulsory to secure their qualification required by international shipping lines.

However, the situation appears to be improving with the coming on board of some shipping lines which are working with government and training institutions to support the training of cadets.

Last week, Maersk, a leading shipping company, took its first cohort of 10 cadets for one-year sea-time training in a ceremony held at the port of Mombasa.

In 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta transformed Bandari College into Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) to promote training of seafarers.

Since then, there has been a push by training institutions to train high and low-cadre sailors.

Last week, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director William Ruto was upbeat that finally the sea-time training programme was getting support from international shipping lines.

Speaking during the launch of the training programme by Maersk Ruto said, “this event marks a significant milestone for the Port of Mombasa, the maritime sector and our national economy.

“The year-long training for these young seafarers aboard the Maersk line ships underscores our country’s growing reputation as a source of skilled seamen,” said the KPA boss.

Present were Maersk Eastern Africa managing director Oliver Bunting, KPA chairman Benjamin Tayari and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

The leaders said there was a change of tide in the area of cadet training in the country and encouraged youth to take up emerging opportunities.

Ruto noted that the cadet training efforts come at a crucial time when Kenyan seafarers face challenges in securing shipping opportunities necessary for gaining the sea time required for certification.

Bunting stated that the programme was a testament to the company’s commitment to Kenya and its immense potential as a maritime and logistics powerhouse.

He noted that Kenya is a strategic gateway for trade in Africa affirming that the Port of Mombasa is one of the busiest facilities in the region and the heartbeat of the East and Central Africa economy.

“The port facilitates the movement of goods, driving economic growth and creating opportunities for millions. As global trade evolves so must the people who sustain it,” he stated.

The programme, he added, is an investment in the country’s future maritime trade which depends on a highly skilled and competitive workforce.

He observed that shipping and logistics form the backbone of global trade.

“To realise this potential, we must develop world-class talent. We need to ensure that young and ambitious Kenyans are exposed to the skills, experiences and certification needed to compete at the international stage,” Bunting said.

Mr Nassir urged Maersk to increase the number of cadets in the next cohort. He also promised to support the education of youths in the maritime sector.

Nassir stressed that plans are at an advanced stage for the establishment of a facility at the port city to handle hazardous waste from vessels.

Recently, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Geoffrey Kaituko noted that the government had strengthened partnerships with industry players and major maritime nations to create opportunities for maritime students.

He said securing sea-time for maritime graduates, which is a prerequisite for professional qualification, is a challenge even as the country sought to become a major maritime labour market in the world.

The PS noted that through collaborations with Germany, Japan, South Korea, China, and other major maritime nations, the government has secured agreements that will allow Kenyan cadets to undergo sea-time training on international vessels.

He spoke during the award of accreditation to Mount Kenya University’s new Malindi Maritime Academy by KMA.

The PS explained that the sea-time training opportunities will offer the graduates hands-on experience and expose them to international maritime standards and operations.

He revealed that the state has also strengthened relationships with leading shipping lines such as Maersk, CMA CGM and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) to have Kenyan cadets and maritime professionals given priority for placement on their fleets.

“These partnerships help in creating sustainable career pathways for our maritime graduates, enabling them to gain not just sea time but also long-term employment in global maritime industry,” he said.

According to the PS, the government was in discussions to create bilateral agreements with more countries to recognise Kenya’s maritime training certifications, specifically those issued by KMA to enable Kenyan seafarers secure jobs aboard international vessels.

“These partnerships are designed to provide our maritime students with the critical sea-time they need for their training and eventual certification,” he said.

“The global shortage of qualified seafarers means that there are immediate opportunities for well-trained cadets, engineers, and officers. According to the International Chamber of Shipping, the world is currently facing a deficit of around 26,000 officers, and this gap is expected to grow.”