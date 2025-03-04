Why rabbit farming is the new big thing in Mombasa

A rabbit farmer displays rabbits at his farm at Ituti village, Butere Sub -county on January 7, 2024. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Around 10,000 farmers in Mombasa County are engaged in rabbit farming, signaling the growth of cuniculture in the country's smallest county in landmass.

Raising rabbits for meat or as pets is cost-effective, sustainable, and profitable, says Justin Magiri, founder and director of Milimag Rabbits Farm in Bamburi-Utange.

Magiri offers rabbit farming training to local residents. He says that with a solid educational foundation in finance. He has fully transitioned into the world of agriculture.

"This blend of expertise has endeared me to understand the critical role financial management plays in the development and success of agricultural enterprises,"said the former Kabarak University students council chairman.

Last Saturday, under the aegis of MRMRF, he inducted 600 women rabbit farmers in a one-day workshop in conjunction with the Mombasa Women Network in Agribusiness.

Magiri noted that rabbit farming in Mombasa is still in its early stages despite the many benefits bunnies offer.

He said rabbit meat is a healthy source of protein, being lean and low in cholesterol. It is rich in essential nutrients like vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help prevent lifestyle diseases.

"Meat from rabbit is very healthy compared to red meat, which is high in fat and cholesterol, and it’s friendly to individuals who want to manage health conditions like cardiovascular diseases,” said Magiri.

He called on women and the youth to take rabbit farming as a viable business opportunity, noting that its products can also be sold, for instance, the skin, urine, and manure derived from its droppings.

“Rabbits’ droppings make excellent organic fertiliser that can improve soil fertility and boost the use of chemical pesticides in crop production,” he said.

MRF field coordinator, Mr. Stephen Msechu, said rabbit rearing does not require larger spaces.

"One can utilise very little space to rear rabbits. They consume less feed than other livestock animals, and their gestation periods are too short, meaning they reproduce very quickly,'' Msechu said.

Ms Matma Barayan, chairperson of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDP), encouraged young people aged 18 to 34 to apply for loans from the government agency and start rabbit farming, which she noted is very profitable.

"The gesture by MRF to pass on very valuable knowledge on rabbit farming is a great thing for the people of Mombasa, and we urge you all to take up this kind of farming," she said.

Magiri noted that the MRMRF has certified slaughterhouses licensed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock to ensure the safety of rabbit meat products.

"Being located in the hugely cosmopolitan port city of Mombasa, we are also Halal compliant and thus meet the needs of our diverse clientele," he said.

He noted that rabbit meat consumption in China was fostering imports from producing countries.

"We know that it is a herculean task that will involve lots of paperwork and licenses for meat exports; hence the need to prepare our farmers well for this export market apart from supplying the local and regional markets," Magiri said.

Several breeds recommended for hybrid commercial farming include the Chinchilla, New Zealand White, Californian White, Havana, and Flemish Giant, adding that they are best known for their high growth rates, adaptability, and quality meat production.

Mama Ngina Waterfront Park, Mr Ali Noor, commended MRF for bringing women together and empowering them with necessary skills in rabbit farming.

"This is a laudable move aimed at ensuring that our people venture into agribusiness and reap the benefits of cuniculture," Noor said.