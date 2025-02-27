Kenya Airways suspends flights to Mauritius after cyclone warning. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Mauritius after the closure of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport following a government cyclone warning.

The airline said on Thursday, February 27, the suspension took effect immediately, citing safety concerns linked to Tropical Cyclone Class 3 expected to hit Mauritius and neighbouring islands in the Indian Ocean.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause and want to reassure them that their safety and that of our staff is our unwavering priority,” said Kenya Airways in a statement.

Mauritius authorities issued alerts about the cyclone’s impact, though the duration of the airport closure remains unknown.

The airline advised affected customers to check flight status on its website, contact its Customer Excellence Centre via WhatsApp, or reach out on X (formerly Twitter) for assistance.

“As this is a developing situation, we are committed to keeping you informed,” said the statement.

Kenya Airways said flights will resume once clearance is granted by authorities.