The Standard

Be wary of fake job offers, PSC warns

By Sharon Wanga | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson at Parliament on Tuesday, December 07 2021 [David Njaag,Standard]

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has warned the public of fraudulent job offers and bribery solicitations by individuals posing as commission staff.

In a statement Tuesday, February 25, PSC Chair Anthony Muchiri said the commission had received reports of imposters offering fake jobs and demanding bribes.

The PSC denied any connection to the impersonators, condemning their actions. 

"These are criminal activities which the Commission dissociates itself from and strongly condemns," Muchiri said. 

“We wish to re-state and re-emphasise that all public service recruitments and promotions are conducted in a transparent, merit-based, and competitive manner, in strict adherence to the Constitution and applicable laws.” 

The perpetrators have falsely promised shortlisting, employment, and promotions within the public service.

Muchiri clarified that the Commission does not charge fees for job applications, shortlisting, interviews, or appointments.

“Any such demands should be treated as criminal and reported immediately to the relevant authorities, including law enforcement agencies and the Commission,” he added.

The PSC further advised the public to verify information through the commission's website, or by visiting its offices. 

The commission also urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to the scams.

Related Topics

PSC Jobs Job Scams Fake PSC Jobs
.

Latest Stories

How Kenyan singer Supeyo's 'Sakawera' EP blends Maasai tradition and modernity
How Kenyan singer Supeyo's 'Sakawera' EP blends Maasai tradition and modernity
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
12 mins ago
Why Kenya must reimagine STEM education for girls
Opinion
By Sheila Van de Graaph
27 mins ago
Mesut Ozil enters politics, joins Turkey president's ruling party
Entertainment
By Manuel Ntoyai
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Stalled Keringet training centre a monument of broken promises
By Kipsang Joseph 3 hrs ago
Stalled Keringet training centre a monument of broken promises
Gen Muhoozi to Besigye's wife: You tried to wreck a happy home!
By Manuel Ntoyai 3 hrs ago
Gen Muhoozi to Besigye's wife: You tried to wreck a happy home!
Raila Odinga caged...
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
Raila Odinga caged...
Court blocks JSC from pursuing removal petitions against top judges
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Court blocks JSC from pursuing removal petitions against top judges
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved