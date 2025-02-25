Be wary of fake job offers, PSC warns

Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson at Parliament on Tuesday, December 07 2021 [David Njaag,Standard]

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has warned the public of fraudulent job offers and bribery solicitations by individuals posing as commission staff.

In a statement Tuesday, February 25, PSC Chair Anthony Muchiri said the commission had received reports of imposters offering fake jobs and demanding bribes.

The PSC denied any connection to the impersonators, condemning their actions.

"These are criminal activities which the Commission dissociates itself from and strongly condemns," Muchiri said.

“We wish to re-state and re-emphasise that all public service recruitments and promotions are conducted in a transparent, merit-based, and competitive manner, in strict adherence to the Constitution and applicable laws.”

The perpetrators have falsely promised shortlisting, employment, and promotions within the public service.

Muchiri clarified that the Commission does not charge fees for job applications, shortlisting, interviews, or appointments.

“Any such demands should be treated as criminal and reported immediately to the relevant authorities, including law enforcement agencies and the Commission,” he added.

The PSC further advised the public to verify information through the commission's website, or by visiting its offices.

The commission also urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to the scams.