Appetite for Kenya's 'green gold' spawns new crop of millionaires

Youths sort out freshly harvested avocados from farmers in Kandara, Murang’a County. Brokers buy them on behalf of local processors for the export market. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

In the highlands of Kenya, a green revolution is underway, with avocados quickly becoming the nation’s new “green gold.”

According to new data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the global appetite for this nutrient-rich fruit is surging, transforming many smallholder farmers in Kenya into millionaires who are capitalising on the booming export market.

Kenya, now the sixth-largest avocado producer in the world, produced 633,000 metric tonnes (MT) of the fruit in 2023.

However, a decline in production was recorded in 2024, dropping to 562MT due to erratic rainfall. Despite this, the USDA projects an optimistic outlook, indicating a rebound to 585MT in 2025, fueled by enhanced farming techniques and increased land cultivation.

The avocado export market is rapidly evolving, with a remarkable increase in value. In 2024, the estimated revenue from avocado exports rose by 11 per cent to $159 million (Sh20.5 billion), marking a significant shift in Kenya’s agricultural landscape.

Farmers are increasingly abandoning traditional cash crops like tea and coffee, which have long been the backbone of Kenya’s agricultural exports, in favour of avocados.

This trend reflects a broader movement toward more lucrative agricultural practices as avocados promise higher returns.

The rise of avocados as a cash crop is particularly notable among smallholder farmers, who constitute about 70 per cent of the 966,000 avocado growers in the country.

Many of these farmers manage fewer than an acre of land, yet they are reaping substantial profits from their avocado orchards. With the government providing high-quality seedlings, training programmes and access to subsidised inputs, the prospects for smallholder farmers have never been brighter.

Murang’a County, a leading avocado-producing region, exemplifies this shift. The county alone contributes about 32 per cent of the national avocado production by value.

Here, cooperative societies have emerged, connecting farmers directly to exporters and ensuring that their produce meets international quality standards. The cooperative model not only enhances the farmers’ market access but also allows them to negotiate better prices. The result? Increased revenues and improved living standards for countless families.

Kisii County, known for its favourable climatic conditions, has also become a significant player in avocado production, particularly the Hass variety. With consistent rainfall, Kisii farmers have successfully integrated avocado farming into their livelihoods, boosting local economies. Farmers here are investing their earnings into education and healthcare, enhancing the quality of life in their communities.

Nakuru County has seen a surge in avocado farming due to improved infrastructure and market accessibility, allowing farmers to engage effectively in the export market.

The county’s diverse agro-climatic zones enable year-round production, making it a critical area for avocado cultivation.

Other notable counties include Nyeri, Kiambu, Trans Nzoia, Kirinyaga, Nyamira, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Meru, and Embu. Each of these regions contributes to the national avocado output, capitaliSing on their unique climatic advantages.

For instance, Nyeri and Kiambu benefit from rich volcanic soil, while Uasin Gishu’s higher altitudes provide ideal growing conditions.

As avocados continue to gain traction, Kenyan farmers are increasingly targeting export markets, particularly in Europe and the Middle East. In 2024, the Netherlands emerged as the largest importer of Kenyan avocados, accounting for 32 per cent of total exports.

This growing demand has been a game changer, prompting farmers to adopt modern farming techniques, such as improved irrigation systems and better pest control measures, resulting in higher yields and quality.

Despite the challenges posed by climate variability and competition from established producers like Mexico and Peru, the Kenyan avocado industry is resilient. Farmers are optimistic about the future, with many investing profits back into their farms to expand production.