Air cargo demand on an upward trajectory amid disruptions

KQ personnel load farm produce from lake region to a KQ flight during its inaugural at Kisumu International Airport. [File, Standard]

Despite significant shifts in Global air cargo over the past year, from supply chain disruptions to evolving customer demands, Africa’s air cargo sector is experiencing unprecedented growth.

Sector growth is driven by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) operationalisation, which connects 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion (Sh438.6 trillion).

With statistics projecting that AfCFTA is expected to increase transport demand by 50 per cent and boost intra-African trade by 25 per cent, global leaders in the air cargo space are meeting in Nairobi to advocate for better infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that enable seamless air cargo operations.

At the opening of the Air Cargo and Transport Logistics Africa 2025 Conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, strengthening partnerships between airlines, logistics companies, and governments were highlighted as key steps towards unlocking Africa’s full trade potential.

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka urged airlines, freight forwarders, policymakers, and investors to work together to build a more agile, efficient, and sustainable cargo industry.

In 2024, Africa’s air cargo traffic saw a six per cent year-on-year growth, with special cargo—fresh produce, pharmaceuticals, and high-value goods—accounting for 80 per cent of exports.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) handled 112,000 tonnes of cargo in quarter 1 of 2024, further solidifying Kenya’s pivotal role in driving logistics efficiency and trade growth.

The growth in the sector is said to be creating immense opportunities for the air cargo industry.

According to Mr Kilavuka, innovation and technology will define the future of air cargo.

“Digital transformation is no longer an option it is a necessity. We are investing in digital solutions to enhance tracking, automate processes, and improve efficiency for our customers” said the KQ boss. Air Cargo Africa and Transport Logistics Africa Swissport Kenya CEO Racheal Ndegwa speaking during the Air Cargo and Transport Logistic Africa 2025, the premier airfreight and logistics event in Africa, on February 19, 2025, at the Sarit Expo Centre Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenya Airports Authority Chairman Caleb Kositany said the agency is in the advanced stages of rolling out the development of Sea-Air Terminals at Moi International Airport Mombasa.

“Upon completion, inbound sea freight will easily be converted into airfreight for distribution to our landlocked neighbours within a few hours,” Mr Kositany said.

He also noted that the connection between the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport Corridor (LAPSSET) and Isiolo International Airport is a viable route that needs to be proactively exploited.

Recognising the ongoing geopolitical tensions, such as conflicts affecting the Red Sea, Director General of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Emile Arao said the resultant effect is rerouting sea freight, increasing reliance on air cargo.

“These disruptions have contributed to elevated air freight rates and capacity constraints,” he said.

Mr Arao points out that the air cargo sector is faced with challenges such as the high cost of air freight that makes it expensive for low-value goods.

"Limited cargo space, rising fuel costs that impact expenses, stringent security and customs regulations, supply chain disruptions, and pressure to reduce carbon emissions lead to higher costs and the need for sustainable alternatives," he added.