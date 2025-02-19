Cruise ship season begins with two docking

Some of the visitors disembarking from World Odyssey it docked at the Port of Mombasa in Mombasa County on Monday 17th February 2025. It was docking at the Port of Mombasa for the fourth time and was the second cruise ship to dock on Monday. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

It was double joy at the Port of Mombasa this week after two cruise ships docked with a total of 1,600 passengers plus crew.

This marked a significant improvement to cruise ship rotations calling at the Port of Mombasa as the cruise ship season begins in earnest.

William Ruto, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director, said the arrival of MS Europa and World Odyssey—the world's largest floating university- was a boost to the tourism industry.

"We appreciate all the shipping agencies that have been involved in making sure that these two vessels call at our port,'' Ruto said at the port's berth 11, where MS Europa docked.

Ms Europa was due to set sail and continue with her Indian Ocean voyage to Mahe, in the Seychelles, after arriving from Zanzibar early yesterday morning.

"It is a great day here as we have two cruise ships making port calls at our port. We as KPA continue to work closely with all key stakeholders and, in particular, the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) to market the Port as a cruise ship port of call,'' he said.

He added that they are keen to ensure returns from cruise ships after the government invested heavily in setting up a state-of-the-art cruise ship terminal at berth 1.

Inchcape Shipping Services Port Captain (East Africa), Dr. Bwanaheri Lali, who are the local handling agents for MS Europa, said that they are delighted to host the vessel at the Port of Mombasa at a time of renewed interest for the Port of Mombasa.

He announced that two more cruise ships, Norwegian Dawn and Crystal Symphony, under their agency, will be calling at the Port of Mombasa later this year.

Tourists disembarking from Ms Europa after it docked at the Port of Mombasa in Mombasa County on Monday 17th February 2025, the cruise ship has 619 passengers and crew, and it will be in Mombasa for a day. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Captain Dag Dvergastein, master of MS Europa, expressed satisfaction at the reception his crew and passengers received. MS Europa is operated by Tui Cruises and owned by Hapag Lloyd of Germany.

KTB Public Relations Manager, Ms Wausi Walya, said that the Port of Mombasa has many advantages as a principal cruise port of call due to its proximity to an international airport, modern railway station, world-class hotels, and national parks.

And Mr Alex Gichaga, Commercial Manager with Seaforth Shipping Company, local handling agents for World Odyssey Cruise Ship, said that the vessel will be at Port Berth 1 for six days.

"It is the vessel's fourth straight visit to Kenya. This signals interest among the ship's passengers and crew, please manage the destination to Kenya," he said.

On board the vessel dubbed floating university are 650 students cruising while learning with the oldest aged 94 years.

Dr Jennifer Alanis, Executive Dean for the 2025 Voyage aboard the floating university, said that they started this year's voyage from Cochin, India, and sailed for six straight days to Mombasa.

"During our stay, as is the norm with World Odyssey voyages, students on board will attend arranged field classes in local tertiary colleges and universities in Mombasa," she said.

A number of passengers disembarked yesterday and went on safari to Tsavo, Amboseli, and Shimba Hills National Game Reserve, respectively.

World Odyssey master Captain Jan Master said that they are excited each time they visit the Port of Mombasa, where they are accorded a grand reception and have access to world-class facilities.