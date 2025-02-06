Fusion Estates taps ex-Mhasibu Housing CEO to drive its growth

Fusion Estates CEO Morris Njagi. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Local real estate company Fusion Estates has announced the appointment of Morris Njagi as its new chief executive officer, effective February 4, 2025.

A statement from the firm said Njagi brings a wealth of experience to the company, having held key leadership positions in the real estate sector.

Fusion Group board expressed its strong confidence in Njagi's ability to steer the company to new heights.

“We are delighted to welcome Morris Njagi as the CEO of Fusion Estates. His extensive expertise in real estate, strategic leadership, and business development aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and innovation. We look forward to his leadership in driving Fusion Estates towards great success,” said the group CEO of Fusion Group Daniel Kamau

Njagi most recently served as the CEO of Mhasibu Housing Company Ltd, where he demonstrated a proven track record of excellence in financial governance, strategic partnerships, project management, programme development, people skills development and mentorship.

With over 12 years of industry expertise, he is well-positioned to lead Fusion Estates into its next phase of growth.

Njagi is widely recognised for his passion for real estate development, stakeholder engagement, and fostering a high-performance organizational culture.

Under his leadership, Fusion Estates is expected to strengthen its position as a growing real estate organisation, delivering quality land investment solutions and value to investors.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Mount Kenya University and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Marketing from the University of Nairobi.

He is expected to expand the firm's portfolio and enhance its commitment to excellence in the real estate sector.

“I am honoured to take on this role at Fusion Estates. The company has built a strong foundation, and I am excited to lead the team in achieving new milestones in real estate. Together, we will continue to create lasting value for our clients and stakeholders,” said Njagi.