Tech startup seeks to bridge recruitment gaps, boost job fairness

By David Njaaga | 2d ago

Chapati Recruiting uses AI to streamline hiring and reduce bias, tackling Africa's recruitment challenges. [File, Standard]

Nearly 60 per cent of young people in Africa are unemployed, making youth unemployment one of the continent's most pressing issues.

 With a growing pool of job seekers and an overwhelming number of applications for each vacancy, companies face challenges in finding the right candidates quickly and efficiently.

  The traditional recruitment process, often bogged down by outdated methods and bias, has struggled to keep pace with the demand for a more streamlined and equitable approach.

 The problem is compounded by high turnover rates, with many employers frustrated by the mismatch between the roles they need to fill and the skills applicants bring.

 Traditional recruitment practices, including reliance on resumes, often fail to account for soft skills and real-world accomplishments, leaving companies with a limited view of a candidate's true potential.

 Chapati Recruiting, a tech startup, is addressing these challenges with an AI-driven recruitment platform designed to help employers identify the right candidates faster and more equitably.

 Peter Muigai, founder , Chapati recruiting.

"Smart technology makes recruitment more equitable by eliminating bias in job postings, interview questions, and screening methods," notes Peter Muigai, Chapati Recruiting founder.

 By using AI to automate and streamline the process, Chapati focuses on what truly matters in hiring: skills, qualifications and accomplishments.

  "For non-soft-skill dependent roles, this helps recruiters look beyond poorly worded resumes and focus on real-world accomplishments,” says Muigai.

 The platform also incorporates industry experts who conduct final interviews, ensuring that candidates are evaluated based on competency rather than just their resumes.

 

"The CV is not our main reference point. Once we have a shortlist, we invite industry experts to evaluate the candidates based on job requirements," Muigai explains.

 Chapati’s approach aims to not only reduce recruitment inefficiencies but also to tackle the issue of employee turnover.

 By focusing on matching candidates to roles they are genuinely suited for, the company helps ensure long-term job satisfaction.

 At the same time, Chapati also processes tenders on behalf of clients, rating bidders through its “Chapati Way” system.

 The highest-scoring bidder wins the contract, further streamlining processes for businesses.

