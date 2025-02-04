BuuPass partners with Stanbic Bank to reward travelers with cashback offers

BuuPass co-founders Wyclife Omondi and Sonia Kabra. [COURTESY]

BuuPass, East Africa’s leading travel solutions platform, has announced an exciting partnership with Stanbic Bank Kenya to offer exclusive cashback rewards for Stanbic Bank cardholders.

BuuPass, previously known as Magic Bus Ticketing, is a centralized digital marketplace which enables travelers to book and pay for their intercity bus tickets from the comfort of their homes; enabling cashless payments in a currently cash-reliant system and providing convenience to all.

The public transport sector in Kenya is largely traditional, and a majority of operators, especially those in road travel, still require their clients to physically book tickets at their offices even when making advance travel plans. Others do not have provisions for seat reservations.

Looking to bridge the gap, booking platforms are emerging in the space, including BuuPass, which is actively looking to promote order in the highly fragmented sector by helping operators to digitize their operations.

This limited-time offer allows travelers to enjoy significant savings on their journeys.

Stanbic Bank cardholders can earn cashback rewards by booking their travel through BuuPass's website or mobile app.

The rewards program offers sh 500 cashback for bus travel expenditures of sh5,000, and sh 1,000 cashback for flight

bookings of Ksh 10,000 or more rewards are automatically credited to customers' cards every week.

The entire booking and payment process is secured through Paystack's trusted payment infrastructure, ensuring a smooth and protected transaction experience for all customers.

“Our partnership with Stanbic Bank Kenya is designed to make travel more accessible, rewarding, and secure for our customers,” said Sonia Kabra, co-founder at BuuPass.

“Through collaborations like this, we’re not just simplifying travel bookings by giving customers more payment avenues but also delivering added value and convenience to our customers.

” Customers can take advantage of the cashback offer by visiting the BuuPass website or downloading the BuuPass mobile app. After completing a booking that meets the minimum spend requirements, customers who pay with a Stanbic Bank card will automatically qualify for the cashback reward.” She added.

With Stanbic, Kenya's sixth largest bank, joining forces, BuuPass strengthens its commitment to transforming Africa's transportation industry while enhancing overall customer experience.