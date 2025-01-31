The Standard

EABL toasts to 20pc half-year profit rise to Sh8.1b

By Graham Kajilwa | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

EABL Group Chairman Dr Martin Oduor-Otieno chats with Managing director and CEO Jane Karuku during the release of the 2024 Half Year Results on Jan 30, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) has announced a 20 per cent increase in profit after tax for the half year ended December 2024.

Over the six months, the brewer posted a net profit of Sh8.1 billion compared to Sh6.8 in the same period in 2023.

The regional brewer announced a Sh2.50 interim dividend compared to Sh1 per share recommended for the half year ended December 2023.

The management said the increase in profitability was partly due to an improved business environment locally, including the strengthening of the Kenyan shilling against the dollar, compared to 2023.

Managing Director Jane Karuku said the business environment has shown signs of improvement despite reduced purchasing power, particularly among the middle class.

“It shows we are growing persistently, and we are keeping to the strategy,” she said.

“We are not where we would like to be, but it is much better than the last time we were here.”  

Chairman Martin Oduor noted that the improved performance came against various challenges, including increased cost of inputs, illicit trade, and shrinking disposable income among consumers, forcing the company to be more innovative in its product development.

“These results reflect not just the financial outcomes but the unwavering dedication to delivering long-term value for our shareholders, customers, consumers and key stakeholders across East Africa,” said Mr Oduor.

During the review period, net sales rose to Sh67.9 billion compared to Sh66.5 billion in the previous period, reflecting a two per cent growth.

Group Chief Financial Officer Rispar Ohaga explained that the profit rise was supported by reduced debt obligations, which went down by Sh5 billion to Sh43 billion and foreign currency gains from the strengthening of the Kenyan shilling.

“If you remember, same time last year, the shilling was exchanging at Sh163 to the US dollar. This has come down to Sh129. For a business such as ours, this is very impactful,” she said.

Of the three markets it operates in - Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania - the latter grew the most by 16 per cent followed by Kenya at nine per cent and Uganda at three per cent. 

Related Topics

EABL EABL Profits EABL Dividends
.

Latest Stories

Fake it till you make it: The high cost of a glamorous life
Fake it till you make it: The high cost of a glamorous life
Entertainment
By Manuel Ntoyai
9 mins ago
Fashion's AI evolution: Lilabare unveils 'Temples of the Future' at Tribal Chic
Fashion & Beauty
By Manuel Ntoyai
24 mins ago
County eyes export markets with Sh69m fish project
Smart Harvest
By Brian Kisanji
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nightclubs: Nairobi's new money laundering hubs?
By Mate Tongola 4 hrs ago
Nightclubs: Nairobi's new money laundering hubs?
Multinational tea firms hit by land invasions and leaf thefts
By Nikko Tanui 7 hrs ago
Multinational tea firms hit by land invasions and leaf thefts
DRC violated international law by executing 172 young men
By Fredrick Otieno 7 hrs ago
DRC violated international law by executing 172 young men
Implement government projects better to minimise wastage of funds
By Patrick Dan Mukhongo 7 hrs ago
Implement government projects better to minimise wastage of funds
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved