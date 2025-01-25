Firms must seek to promote sustainable societal change

As part of their larger commitment to corporate citizenship, organizations are adopting sustainable practices in a time when corporate responsibility is no longer discretionary but rather morally required. Businesses are increasingly using Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks to help them develop strategies that benefit communities, the environment and economic growth. Businesses are shifting from charitable gestures to projects that have a long-term, significant impact on the people and ecosystems they affect. This change indicates a growing understanding that profitability and sustainability are closely related and do not have to conflict. The importance of interacting with communities is recognised by organisations that excel in social investment and conservation.

They build trust, improve reputations and support long-term societal well-being by incorporating sustainability into their fundamental business operations. These efforts range from actively participating in environmental restoration projects to providing health and education programmes to underserved populations. In addition to meeting urgent needs, these pledges link businesses with international initiatives to fight climate change, lessen inequality and foster fair growth.

Through its extensive corporate social responsibility programmes, Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway operator, Africa Star Railway Operations Company (Afristar), is a good example of this philosophy. The business serves as an example of how incorporating environmental and social initiatives into corporate operations may have positive influence on communities. The SGR operator’s sustainability initiatives are aimed at promoting resilience and development in communities by helping at-risk youngsters and advocating for environmental preservation.

Restoring Kenya’s natural habitats is the main goal of the SGR operator’s environmental conservation projects, as seen through tree-planting campaigns in places such as its Nairobi headquarters, Port Reitz, Voi, and Mtito Andei. In addition, the company has, in collaboration with Kenya Forest Service and Ngong Road Forest Association, planted a large number of native trees in Ngong Forest. These initiatives are in line with Afristar’s larger sustainability philosophy, which incorporates ESG concepts into its maintenance and operations. The SGR operator takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard the country’s natural resources by minimising impact on the environment during construction and operation. The company has entered into affiliations with groups such as the Dream Building Service Association to foster sustainable outcomes.

For example, it started a feeding programme for 206 students at Hope Baptist School in Nairobi’s Mathare area that will last for a year, aimed at easing food insecurity to allow the children to concentrate on their studies.

At the same time, the company – in addition to running the railway – has committed to focusing on long-term solutions such as Dream Children’s Home in Ngong, Dagoretti Early Child Intervention Home, and Total Rehab and Children’s Home in Kasarani are three children’s facilities that the company has funded over the last two years, in collaboration with the China Road and Bridge Corporation.

Through collaborations with groups such as Toto Care Box Trust Foundation, Afristar’s health pillar reaches underserved mothers and infants. So far, more than 900 mothers in places such as Kibra, Mathare, and Kiambu have received neonatal care support tools and training. Similar to this, the company works with the Association for the Physically Disabled of Kenya to support people with physical disabilities by supplying wheelchairs, crutches, and other walking aids.

The company’s continued operation of Kenya’s SGR serves as an illustration of how companies may promote social good and economic progress, demonstrating that sustainability is not only a responsibility but also an opportunity.

The writer is a communications expert in the transport and logistics sector