Food authority banks on market access to strengthen agricultural sector

Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management Eliud Owalo held a meeting with AFA team led by Director General Dr Bruno Linyiru on Jan 24, 2025. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has stepped up its initiatives to enhance market access for produce and products from scheduled crops while reinforcing the legal and regulatory framework that underpins the sector.

Director General Dr Bruno Linyiru while outlining the authority’s key focus areas under the 2023-2027 strategic plan said includes promoting production and productivity in scheduled crop value chains.

Linyiru said the strategic plan further focuses on increasing market access for scheduled crop products, establishing an enabling legal and regulatory framework and strengthening AFA’s institutional capacity.

“By focusing on these areas, I am confident that we will achieve our mission of developing, promoting and regulating scheduled crop value chains for sustainable economic growth and transformation,” said Dr Linyiru.

He said as a state-owned agency, AFA is entrusted with the development, promotion, and regulation of scheduled crop value chains, which are critical to fostering sustainable economic growth and transformation in Kenya.

According to Dr Linyiru, scheduled crops play a crucial role in Kenya’s agricultural landscape. These crops specifically regulated by AFA, benefit from government support, research, targeted marketing, and policy interventions.

Such efforts Linyiru said provide the necessary incentives and subsidies to promote the cultivation, development, and commercialization of these vital crops.

AFA’s strategic plan is aligned with national, regional, and international development priorities, including the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In particular, the plan seeks to alleviate poverty by promoting the production of scheduled crops, which serve as a vital source of livelihood for millions of Kenyans.

Additionally, AFA’s comprehensive monitoring, evaluation, and reporting framework will ensure the efficient tracking of progress, enabling timely corrective action when necessary.

Linyiru’s sentiments were echoed by Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management Eliud Owalo who emphasized the authority’s pivotal role in strengthening Kenya’s agricultural sector.

“AFA is one of the state-owned agencies which play a crucial role in enhancing food production, thus ensuring the long-term food security of the nation,” said Mr Owalo.

His visit at AFA was part of a comprehensive Performance Evaluation process for the 2023-2024 financial year.

While underscoring the need for accountability in AFA’s operations, Owalo said, “AFA’s mandate must align with the strategic priorities outlined in its strategic plan and key result areas.”

Owalo said a time has come for institutions and individuals to be held accountable for delivering measurable results.

“Performance will be rewarded, and those failing to meet targets will face sanctions,” said the former ICT Cabinet Secretary.

Mr Owalo commended AFA for aligning its goals with Kenya’s overarching development agendas, such as MTP IV and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The authority has pledged to promote good agricultural practices, scale up innovations and encourage adoption of pro-poor enterprises and technologies.

Through its work, AFA aims to not only improve production and productivity but also to expand the reach of scheduled crops into non-traditional areas. This will enhance farmers' incomes, create job opportunities, and improve food security for vulnerable populations.