Funding boost to revolutionise workforce productivity in Africa

SeamlessHR CEO Emmanuel Okeleji during a recent workshop in Nairobi. [ Standard, File]

A Sh1.3 billion funding initiative aims to enhance workforce productivity in Africa by addressing human resource challenges such as payroll inefficiencies and limited access to financial services.

The programme focuses on tackling issues businesses and employees face, especially in salary management and compliance with local labour laws.

Many organisations in Kenya and across the continent still rely on outdated systems that hinder growth and employee satisfaction.

The funding, led by prominent investors, seeks to leverage technology to streamline human resource operations and improve efficiency.

Key areas of focus include simplifying payroll processes, improving employee records management, and expanding access to financial products like loans and insurance for workers.

SeamlessHR, a Kenyan tech firm behind the initiative, said the funding would help accelerate its efforts to provide digital solutions tailored to local needs.

“Our focus is on empowering organisations to maximise their workforce potential while addressing the unique challenges they face,” said CEO Emmanuel Okeleji.

The programme also aims to bridge gaps in human resource compliance by offering tools that align with regulatory frameworks across different African countries.

Okeleji added that by addressing these challenges, the initiative would reduce operational burdens for businesses while improving job satisfaction for employees.

SeamlessHR is tapping into $9 million in funding from the Gates Foundation and Helios Digital Ventures to transform workforce management across the continent.

Africa’s workforce faces complex issues, including economic instability, limited access to credit, and outdated HR systems.

The firm’s platform combines advanced technologies, such as AI-driven workforce management and embedded finance products, to address these challenges.

“Our platform goes beyond traditional HR software,” noted Dr. Okeleji.

“We integrate AI and financial solutions to address systemic issues like underperformance in business operations and financial vulnerability among employees.”

He added that the company’s approach is rooted in understanding the specific challenges faced by African workers.

Okeleji exuded confidence that their embedded finance products would improve access to responsible credit for African workers, enabling them to meet basic life needs like shelter, mobility, food, and education.

“Global disruptions, including the pandemic and conflicts, have exacerbated inflation and food insecurity, affecting the most vulnerable working Africans,” he noted.

SeamlessHR’s payroll financing and salary assurance services aim to alleviate financial strain by allowing employees to access funds before payday, reducing reliance on predatory lenders.

Helios Digital Ventures Managing Partner, Fope Adelowo, commended SeamlessHR’s role in breaking down barriers to financial inclusion.

“By offering salary assurance and enhanced wage access, they are at the forefront of transforming financial services for the African workforce,” Adelowo said.