Investor programme to admit new cohort

Participants in the Jasiri programme sponsored by Allan and Gill Gray. [Esther Dianah, Standard ]

Jasiri, a programme by the Allan and Gill Gray Philanthropy, is inviting applications for its programme dedicated to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs in Kenya, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.

The programme, which began in 2021 has supported 227 entrepreneurs who have created 93 ventures operating in Rwanda, Kenya, and Ethiopia, addressing diverse challenges in various sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, waste management, and many others.

The startups have generated approximately 2,035 jobs and provided solutions that have positively impacted 12,627 individuals across their industries.

“Youth unemployment is one of Africa’s most pressing challenges. Jasiri firmly believes that high-impact entrepreneurship is the key to unlocking the continent’s potential for job creation.

“The Jasiri Talent Investor offers a comprehensive, hands-on approach to entrepreneurship, empowering bold innovators to build businesses that drive societal impact,” said Allan and Gill Gray Philanthropy East Africa Regional director Aline Kabanda.

The official further said the fellows will benefit from a structured programme comprising a one-month online Jasiri Jumpstart, a three-month residential intensive, and nine months of venture creation.

“We take a holistic approach to supporting entrepreneurs through every stage of the venture creation process, including problem and opportunity identification, customer discovery, product development, and market entry.”

Applications are open from January 13 to April 5, 2025.

The programme aims to nurture responsible, exceptional entrepreneurs who will have a lasting societal impact across the continent.