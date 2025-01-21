Goodbye bad hair days: Try these simple daily care tips

Goodbye bad hair days: Let’s play with these simple daily care tips! (Photo: iStock)

When it comes to hair care, we often seek guidance from what we’ve read, watched, or been told by friends and professionals. The array of advice can feel overwhelming, ranging from complicated routines to seemingly magical transformations. However, achieving healthy hair isn’t about secrets, magic, or miracles; it’s about understanding your hair’s structure and adopting consistent care practices that nourish and protect it.

Hair is a complex structure made primarily of keratin, a protein that grows from follicles in the scalp. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), hair health starts at the scalp, as a healthy scalp environment is essential for robust hair growth. The World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasises that good scalp hygiene, a balanced diet, and mindful care routines contribute significantly to strong, healthy hair.

Here are daily tips to maintain and improve your hair’s health:

1. Use a gentle shampoo

Shampoos with harsh ingredients, such as sulphates, can strip your scalp of natural oils. The AAD advises choosing mild, sulphate-free shampoos to avoid dryness and irritation. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights that using gentle cleansers supports scalp health, which is vital for preventing conditions, such as dandruff and itchiness.

2. Condition your hair regularly

Conditioning after shampooing is crucial for locking in moisture and smoothing hair strands. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) explains that conditioner helps reduce friction during brushing and combing, minimising breakage and split ends while making hair more manageable.

3. Incorporate leave-in treatments

Leave-in conditioners or detanglers are excellent for providing extra moisture and protection. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery notes that these products are beneficial for curly and textured hair, which is prone to dryness. They reduce frizz and make hair styling easier.

4. Dry your hair gently

Wet hair is fragile, so it’s essential to dry it with care. The NIH recommends using a microfiber towel to gently pat your hair dry, reducing breakage and minimising the need for blow-drying. Air-drying is the safest method to use.

5. Comb or brush with care

Aggressive combing can lead to breakage and scalp stress. The AAD suggests using a wide-toothed comb for detangling, especially on wet hair. The WHO also recommends handling your hair gently to preserve its natural elasticity and strength.

6. Limit heat styling

Excessive use of heat tools can weaken the hair shaft and cause long-term damage. The NIH stresses the importance of minimising heat styling and using heat protectant sprays to prevent protein breakdown in hair.