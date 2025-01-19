KTDA focuses on tea quality as weekly auction generates Sh1.6 billion

Kenya Tea Development Agency Holdings Chairman Enos Njeru . [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Tea factories generated Sh1.6 billion after the auction of 5,119,905 kilos at the Mombasa Tea Auction.

The report states that in 70 tea factories, in this year’s second weekly auction, a kilogram of tea fetched an average of Sh331 per kg.

In the auction conducted on January 13 and January 14, factories in the East of the Rift sold 2,559,681 kgs, fetching Sh1,080,063,855, while those in the West of the Rift garnered Sh567,100,213 after the sale of 2,560,224kgs.

However, Ngere factory in Murang’a achieved the best payment of Sh58,248,392, after the auction of 137,664 kgs, Makomboki Sh51,124,248(117,600kgs), Kimunye Sh51.042,823 (116,720kgs), Kinoro Sh46,428,035(107,435kgs) among others.

The report from the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) reflected that the Litein tea factory in the west of the rift sold the highest volume of 165,764 kgs, followed by Mogogosiek 153,700, Kapteket 152,584 kgs, Ngere 137,664 kgs, Kebirigo 130,484 kgs.

Kenya Tea Development Agency ( KTDA) Holdings Chairman Enos Njeru lauded farmers for producing quality tea for the market.

Njeru said that in 2025 they are focusing on producing quality tea to attract buyers.

“Since September 2024, KTDA, TBK, and other partners have been working on the production of quality through the value chain, thus attracting the best prices,” he said.

In the buyer’s category, Chai trading led the pack, buying 1,161,906packets, LAB International 1,138,226 kgs, Global tea and commodities 984,058 kgs, Mitchell Cotts 620,796 kgs, Devchand Keshavj 570,333 kgs among others.

In the auction, traders that bought the least are Cray Line 1,792kgs, Axis Tea and Services 2,740 kgs, Mizaj Africa 3,080 kgs, Al Majani Gold & Kahawa 4,204kgs, and Tecof Limited 4,214kgs among others.

In the analysis of the Mombasa tea auction, Rwanda presented 310,448 kgs, Tanzania 48,150 kgs, Burundi 28,320 kgs, and Uganda 711,284 kgs.