Kenya to host top African logistics event

Kenya is set to host air cargo Africa 2025, the region’s most anticipated logistics events, from February 19–21, 2025 in Nairobi.

According to a statement from the events’ organizers, the events will bring together leading industry stakeholders, exhibitors, and decision-makers to explore the latest innovations in

Africa’s air cargo sector continues its rapid expansion, driven by global demand for fresh produce, specialty goods, and pharmaceuticals. Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) handled 112,000 tons of cargo in Q1 2024, making it one of Africa’s busiest cargo hubs, alongside Addis Ababa and Johannesburg.

Outbound air cargo from Africa grew by 6 per cent year-on-year in mid-2024, with special cargo comprising 80 per cent of exports.

East African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, are fueling regional trade with rising export volumes of horticulture, coffee, and seafood. The event has attracted participation from global giants such as Swissport, Emirates SkyCargo, Qatar Cargo, Turkish Cargo, and MSC, alongside African industry leaders including Kenya Airways Cargo, Ethiopian Airlines, South African Airways, Astral Aviation, Suhara, and Long Wing Express.

“Attendees will witness a strong international presence with a German Pavilion and Chinese exhibitors, emphasizing the event’s global appeal,” the event organizers said in a statement yesterday.

“The conference will address critical topics and solutions in air, maritime, rail, and road logistics, with the third day dedicated exclusively to Health and Humanitarian Logistics (HHL). This full-day program, curated in collaboration with the Health and Humanitarian Logistics Association (HLA), includes site visits showcasing groundbreaking work in the HHL sector.”

The awards ceremony on February 20, 2025, will celebrate outstanding achievements in air cargo and logistics, recognizing trailblazers who are shaping the industry.

“East Africa’s strategic position makes it a critical gateway for global logistics. With projects like the Nairobi Inland Container Depot, Lamu Port, and the Mombasa-Nairobi High-Speed Rail, Kenya is leading the charge in modernizing Africa’s transport infrastructure. This event provides unparalleled networking opportunities, innovative solutions, and the chance to explore the entire logistics value chain under one roof,” the statement said.

“Air cargo Africa is coming home!” said Dick Murianki, Director – Cargo, Kenya Airways Cargo. “This event underscores Nairobi’s role as a hub for innovation and connectivity in airfreight.” [Gerard Nyele]