Affordable housing projects give life to dormant rural centres

Gichugu Affordable Housing Programme in Kianyaga market, Kirinyaga county, on January 8, 2025. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Twenty years ago, Makeji area in Murang’a County was a no-go zone. Criminals terrorised residents at will. They specialised in stealing pineapples from the vast Delmonte Kenya Ltd plantations.

However, this has changed with the start of the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP). The location where AHP now stands was a hideout for the marauding gangs that also broke into business premises after a day in the Delmonte pineapple plantations.

However, since the implementation of the housing project, calm has returned to the area. The youth who terrorised motorists along the Nairobi-Nyeri highway and perfected the theft of pineapples are now engaged in the construction work.

Central Kenya region has 2,029 affordable houses in Makeji, Nanyuki, Gichugu, Kinangop, Ruring’u, Blue Valley, and Ol Kalau.

In Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, development has taken shape at the Kianyaga market after the construction of 120 units.

Over 40 units have been booked.Annie Wanjiku, a resident, remembers how the criminal gangs caused terror at Makeji, forcing the traders to shut down their premises at 7pm.

Ms Wanjiku, who hawks porridge in Makeji, says since the start of the housing project, she has expanded her business after making a good fortune. “The housing project is a relief to the youth who since October last year have earned a fortune thus reducing crime,” said Wanjiku, a mother of three.

The once dilapidated market, is a hive of activities, with youth working in the housing programme and some of the health workers at Kenneth Matiba Level Five residing at the market centre.

Peter Kamande, a hotelier said it was difficult to operate a business at Makeji between 2002 and 2012, as youth were engaged in stealing pineapples leading to confrontation with Delmonte guards.

This led to deaths and injuries. “The place is calm and many people have opened businesses as many of the young are engaged in the house’s construction,” said Kamande. Teresia Kyalye, 25, says she settled for construction after she missed on the employment venture based on her qualifications.

Employment opportunities

Kyalye, who was employed to clean offices and toilets in the project since August has earned a fortune.

“I graduated with a Human Resource certificate, and after I missed employment opportunities, I settled in the construction site,” said Kyalye, a mother of one.

John Kaniaru, 53, a mason said he has benefited from the programme as he managed to buy a motorcycle and educate his children. “I have educated my child with the money I get from the project,” said Kaniaru, a father of eight.

At Makeji, AHP Site Agent Michael Mwololo said the programme engages between 120 and 150 youth daily, a move that brought an end the criminal activities.

Mwololo said the project is a reprieve to many families, as it has saved many of the youth from joining criminal gangs and indulging in alcoholism.

“The area has been turned into an economic venture, after decades of dormancy. After the completion of the project, the area will be transformed as the locals will be supplying tenants with foodstuff, and milk among other goods,” said Mwololo.

Murang’a County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha said the security in Kandara has improved as the youth are engaged in the construction.

“The youth who gave security a challenge in the past are fully involved and those who were behind pineapple theft are involved in the construction,” said the administrator.

At Kianyaga market in Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County, there is a relief with reduced alcoholism. More youth are engaged in the construction of 120 units in the affordable housing programme.

Business activities

The construction is expected to improve business activities at the market centre, with between 120 and 250 youths daily depending on the nature of the works.

Contractor Samuel Wambugu says at Kianyaga, the desperate youths who engaged in alcoholism have changed.

“The youth had nothing to do but the AHP has changed the situation as they are fully engaged,” said Wambugu adding that the project is 87 per cent complete.

Elizabeth Nyarangi, 25, says in the past year, she has gained a lot in masonry and carpentry. “I have uplifted myself through the earnings that I have received since February last year,” said Ms Nyarangi.

Mzee Michael Kiura, of Kirinyaga East Carpenters Association, appreciates the members’ involvement in fixing doors, cupboards and wardrobes in the units.

“It is the first time the carpenters and wielders are engaged in the government project getting better payment from the contractor at Kianyaga,” said Kiura at Kagio market. Last December, Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome said the housing programmes are designed to increase economic space in the localities.

In the construction sites, small businesses emerged among them hotels providing meals to the workers.

“There will be hundreds of tenants flocking in thus increasing business opportunities as they will need vegetables, milk and other services from the community,” said the cabinet secretary.