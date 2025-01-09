The Standard

Tax Laws Act ushers in new era for pensions sector

By Macharia Kamau | 2h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

 

President William Ruto[ File.Standard]

The retirement benefits sector has been tipped to benefit from the new Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, with more Kenyans expected to save for their sunset years.

While some of the clauses of the new Act are expected to hit Kenyans with higher taxes, the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) notes that there are those that are expected to offer some reprieve. 

The Authority says the provision of retirement benefits in the Act will promote retirement savings, ease healthcare burdens in retirement and empower retirees.

“These amendments represent a monumental shift in how retirement benefits are managed and taxed… while fostering a sustainable retirement benefits ecosystem,” said RBA Chief Executive Charles Machira in a statement yesterday, adding that reforms in the retirement benefits industry align with the economic realities of the day.

One of the areas that he noted would be of benefit to Kenyans is increasing the tax-deductible contribution limit from Sh240,000 annually (Sh20,000 per month) to Sh360,000 (Sh30,000 per month). 

This adjustment, Mr Machira said, addresses inflationary pressures and the rising cost of living, enabling Kenyans to save more effectively for their retirement.

Among the key benefits that accrue from the increased limit are individuals being able to save more without significantly impacting their taxable income, reduction in PAYE liabilities with higher deductions resulting in lower taxable income and inflation mitigation.

The new law also introduces a tax-deductible limit of up to Sh15,000 per month for contributions to post-retirement medical funds, which Machira noted would address the critical need for healthcare in retirement. This, he noted, would encourage Kenyans to save for healthcare in retirement.

It also exempts pension benefits from registered pension schemes from income tax for individuals who reached retirement age, withdraw funds due to ill health before retirement and even those withdrawing after at least 20 years of membership. 

“This amendment shifts the narrative of retirement savings from untouchable reserves to flexible, safeguarded resources addressing diverse needs,” said Mr Machira. 

The Act also requires individual retirement funds, pension funds and provident funds to register exclusively with RBA, which the Authority noted would eliminate the dual-registration requirement with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

 

Related Topics

President William Ruto Retirement Benefit
.

Latest Stories

New faces of impunity
New faces of impunity
National
By Nancy Gitonga
33 secs ago
Speaker Kingi rejects request for Senate special sitting to discuss abductions
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
2 hrs ago
Long-awaited Sh2.6b Shimoni Fish Port nears completion
Counties
By Philip Mwakio and Patrick Beja
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Coffee market fetch Sh957 million after the Christmas break
By Boniface Gikandi 2 hrs ago
Coffee market fetch Sh957 million after the Christmas break
Parents' uproar over ministry's 'opaque' release of KPSEA results
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Parents' uproar over ministry's 'opaque' release of KPSEA results
Raila's AU push enters final lap with bid getting endorsements
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Raila's AU push enters final lap with bid getting endorsements
Speaker Kingi rejects request for Senate special sitting to discuss abductions
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Speaker Kingi rejects request for Senate special sitting to discuss abductions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved