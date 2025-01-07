Firm expands paint outlets to meet rising demand

Muthokinju Paints & Cement CEO Njatha Kimani cuts a ribbon during the launch of Festive Cheer na Muthokinju Campaign in Kikuyu Branch.

For many Kenyans, project planning is hindered by limited access to quality paints and construction materials.

The barriers often make home improvement projects difficult and expensive, delaying completion or increasing costs.

Challenges such as underestimating material quantities, sourcing suppliers and finding quality products are common.

As a result, home improvement projects become costly and time-consuming.

With demand for construction materials rising, particularly in developing towns, these issues persist, especially in areas with limited supply access.

Many communities face delays and higher costs due to poor-quality materials.

Determining the right amount of paint for a project can also be difficult. Without the proper tools, customers often over-purchase, leading to waste, or under-purchase, causing delays.

This complicates the planning process, forcing customers to spend more than necessary.

To address the challenges, Muthokinju Paints, a supplier of paints, cement, waterproofing materials, and paint accessories, has introduced initiatives to streamline project planning and improve access to materials.

“We are excited to continue expanding our presence with new branches, ensuring our products are always within reach,” said Njatha Kimani, the company’s Chief Executive officer.

“With the expansion, we are addressing accessibility challenges and bringing our range of products closer to customers.”

At the same time, the company has launched a paint calculator to help customers accurately determine the required amount of paint, ensuring they don’t over-purchase or under-purchase.

The initiative Kimani says, makes the shopping experience more convenient and cost-effective, helping customers avoid waste.

He revealed the firm has opened new outlets in Eldoret, Nakuru, Naivasha, Kitui, Mombasa and Meru to increase its footprint and reduce the distance between customers and materials.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we are focused on maintaining excellence and expanding our services to support more Kenyans with their home improvement projects,” he added.