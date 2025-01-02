Murang'a eyes industrial parks and housing on Del Monte land

Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata when he appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi on ‎Thursday, ‎May ‎30, ‎2024 over audit queries. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Tracts of land that Delmonte Kenya Ltd ceded to Murang’a County government will be used to put up new facilities that will benefit over a million people in the devolved unit.

The land measuring 1,312 acres has been surveyed and subdivided into parts for the construction of a commercial hub, primary school, modern market, and public vehicle service terminus next to the Nairobi-Nyeri highway.

In the masterplan on how the land will be developed out of the total ceded acreage, 713 acres will be allocated for industrial development.

Export Processing Zone (EPZ) has been allocated 432 acres, hazardous industries 69 acres, 87 acres for packaging and assembly plants, and 120 acres earmarked for processing industries.

The journey to safeguard the land was initiated by the devolved unit and the County Assembly’s Land and Housing Committee chaired by Wambugu wa Kamutu.

Wambugu noted that the commercial hub has been allocated 15 acres, and another 20 acres have been set aside for affordable housing projects. “For the PSV terminus, the county government will have 10 acres of land located near the Nyeri-Murang’a highway,” he noted.

In the land that Delmonte Kenya Ltd ceded to the county government, a public park will be created along the riparian land.

Wambugu said the investors who will establish industries are required to employ 40 per cent of the employees locally.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata last week received a nod from the County Assembly for the establishment of the facility, designed to spur the growth of the locality and create employment opportunities.

Industrial growth

Kenneth Matiba Hospital was constructed within a section of the land opposite Makeji market by the county government in the financial year 2023-2024.

Mr Kang’ata said in line with the industrial park, an investors conference will be convened in the next five months to bring on board all players in the sector.

Kang’ata, in an interview, said the industrial park project, once implemented, will be a game changer for Murang’a County and the Mt Kenya region, driving industrial growth and economic prosperity.

“The investor’s conference will help attract key players in the industrial programme,” said Kang’ata.

He observed that the project will create space for manufacturers and industries that add value to the local produce, among them avocados and mangoes.

He said the national government would survey and erect beacons on the land earmarked for industrialisation.

“The programmes earmarked to make roads, provide water and an internet connection, followed for fairness and open of applications by the county land and Lease allocation committee set for 2026,” added the county boss.

Wambugu said the County Assembly supports the project that will open up the land and attract investors to Murang’a.

The establishment of the industrial park will assist in value addition, and innovation and create employment opportunities.

“It has been a long deliberation to arrive at the planning for the industrial park as the export economic zone will be established on the lower side,” said Mr Wambugu, who is also a Member of the County Assembly (MCA), Kamacharia ward.

Kahumbu MCA Isaac Njoroge said the industrial park will create an avenue for the youth and educate them on the value addition process. “In Murang’a we need to start adding value to our tea, coffee, mangoes, avocado, milk among other products,” said Njoroge.