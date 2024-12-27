Standard Group forges stronger ties with China

Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi during a state of the company address at the Standard Group Headquarters on November 14, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito Standard]

The Standard Group is expanding its partnerships push opening cooperation avenues with the Chinese mission in Kenya to aid its media service to the country.

At a meeting between Group Chief Executive Officer Marion Gathoga-Mwangi with China`s Deputy Head of mission Zhang Zhizong in Nairobi the two discussed a wide range of topics from economic cooperation to the role of media as a tool for cultural exchange.

Zhizong proposed several initiatives to deepen mutual understanding, including the creation of television documentaries, hosting joint media forums and round-table discussions. This include producing collaborative content that celebrates diversity and shared values.

"The rate of innovation in China is just accelerating, even faster than ever before," Zhizong said.

This follows a Technology Tracker report released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in August, which showed China is the leading country in 57 of 64 technologies from 2019 to 2023.

He said his country expects to further diversify its geographical footprint in the region.

“China continues to grow its investments in Africa and help the high-quality development of the supply chain,” Zhizong stated.

“We commend your media house’s influential role in shaping narratives and impacting society through your first facts contents.” He added.

Gathoga-Mwangi termed this as an opportunity to expand audience reach, utilize advanced technologies, and gain access to the expansive Chinese market.

“To us, China is still a huge opportunity for growth. That is why they continue to charm many African countries in emerging trend of technology,” she said.

She stressed that the company will continue its partnership push to ensure continued robust international trade was a top priority.

“As a company, we will continue to deepen our ties with China, to increase in innovation, grow with Chinese companies and share the dividends of high-quality development,” she said.

She praised China's advancements in technology, culture, and digital transformation, emphasizing the potential for collaboration between the two nations.

Both sides acknowledged the challenges of ensuring narratives that fairly and authentically represent both nations. A shared commitment to transparency and ethical reporting emerged as a foundation for future collaborations.

The two committed to exploring new partnerships and plans to co-host a global media summit centered on innovation and cultural exchange in future.

The meeting was also attended by Rapuro Ochieng, Editor-in-Chief and Laila Denise, Chief Strategy Officer, from Standard Group Plc.