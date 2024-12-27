The Standard

EAPCC Board declines to ratify appointment of new CEO

By Peterson Githaiga | 56m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

The East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) board has refused to ratify the appointment of Bruno Oguda Obodha by President William Ruto as the new Managing Director.

In a board meeting held at the Company' Nairobi offices, the board wrote to the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment declining the appointment of Obodha, citing integrity issues and conflict of interest.

In the letter signed by the board Chairman Brig (Rtd) Richard Mbithi, the board indicated several emerging issues referenced to Circular Ref No.OP/CAB.9/1A dated 20th April 2022 issued by the Permanent Secretary, Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of Public Service indicating the appointee was doing business with Portland and he has been involved in fraud.

The board further exonerated itself from any blame saying by the time it submitted three names for consideration, it was not privy to red flags that have negative business implications.

On 23 December, EAPCC workers shut down the company's Athi River plant protesting the appointment of Mr Obodha. Operations in the plant have resumed.

The agitated workers want President Ruto and the Head of Public Service to recall the undeserving appointment vowing to continuously paralyze the operations until their grievances are heard.

Portland land company boardroom wrangles have seen five individuals rise to the helm of leadership albeit in a short stint.

The giant cement processor is disposing part of its prime piece of land eyeing Sh 45 Billion to turn around the company currently said to enjoy.

Related Topics

EAPCC Management Wrangles EAPCC Board East African Portland Cement Bruno Oguda Obodha
.

Latest Stories

EAPCC Board declines to ratify appointment of new CEO
EAPCC Board declines to ratify appointment of new CEO
Business
By Peterson Githaiga
56 mins ago
Protests erupt in Embu over Billy Mwangi's abduction (Photos)
Eastern
By Muriithi Mugo
59 mins ago
Gachagua vows to expose faces behind abductions
National
By Sharon Wanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyattas back in political realm as Ruto rouses Uhuru from retirement
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Kenyattas back in political realm as Ruto rouses Uhuru from retirement
How Uhuru-Ruto deal was brokered at secret meeting in Boston
By Benjamin Imende 7 hrs ago
How Uhuru-Ruto deal was brokered at secret meeting in Boston
Why Kalonzo should quit opposition, join Ruto
By Michael Ndonye 11 hrs ago
Why Kalonzo should quit opposition, join Ruto
How Kasongo came alive, four years after song composer died
By Ben Ahenda 1 day ago
How Kasongo came alive, four years after song composer died
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved