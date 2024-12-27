EAPCC Board declines to ratify appointment of new CEO

The East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) board has refused to ratify the appointment of Bruno Oguda Obodha by President William Ruto as the new Managing Director.

In a board meeting held at the Company' Nairobi offices, the board wrote to the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment declining the appointment of Obodha, citing integrity issues and conflict of interest.

In the letter signed by the board Chairman Brig (Rtd) Richard Mbithi, the board indicated several emerging issues referenced to Circular Ref No.OP/CAB.9/1A dated 20th April 2022 issued by the Permanent Secretary, Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of Public Service indicating the appointee was doing business with Portland and he has been involved in fraud.

The board further exonerated itself from any blame saying by the time it submitted three names for consideration, it was not privy to red flags that have negative business implications.

On 23 December, EAPCC workers shut down the company's Athi River plant protesting the appointment of Mr Obodha. Operations in the plant have resumed.

The agitated workers want President Ruto and the Head of Public Service to recall the undeserving appointment vowing to continuously paralyze the operations until their grievances are heard.

Portland land company boardroom wrangles have seen five individuals rise to the helm of leadership albeit in a short stint.

The giant cement processor is disposing part of its prime piece of land eyeing Sh 45 Billion to turn around the company currently said to enjoy.