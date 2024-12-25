Standoff at East Africa Portland Cement as employees protest against new management

A section of East Africa Portland Cement Company employees who protested against recruitment of new Managing Director on Dece 23, 2024. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

There was a standoff at the East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) as some employees protested against a new manager.

The protesting workers barricaded the company’s main Athi River plant paralysing operations as they termed the recruitment of the new manager as skewed.

The two-day incident follows the appointment of a new Managing Director, who was supposed to report to work on Monday.

The new manager is expected to replace Mr Mohammed Osman Adan who has been acting in the same position for the last six months.

Hundreds of workers opposed to the new appointment shut down the kiln and barricaded the plant's main gate using tractors bringing to a halt the operations.

As a result, the new manager did not report to work as was expected.

For the entire day, no cement trucks were allowed to enter or leave the plant while armed police officers usually deployed to guard the factory watched from a distance.

Those who spoke to The Standard said they have no confidence in the new appointee alleging that he was embroiled in a conflict of interest with the company.

To them, the new manager lacks the much-needed technical ability to turn around the company currently on a positive trajectory after years of loss-making. Agitated workers barricaded the plant's main gate using tractors bringing to a halt the operations. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

"...his involvement in a real estate firm that directly transacts with EAPC through land regularization presents a glaring conflict of interest. This will comprise decision making and raise ethical concerns about the impartiality and transparency required for the Managing director role,” read part of the press statement read by one of the worker’s representatives.

The employees said the outgoing acting MD Mr Mohammed Aden had emerged as the best candidate according to interviews conducted last month.

According to interview extracts of a special board of directors meeting held at the company's office at Taj Towers on November 22, 2024, Mr Adan scored 88.15 per cent followed at a distance by Mr Bruno Obodha who scored 64 per cent and Dr Justa Mwangi scoring 63.86 per cent.

Mr Adan had been picked by the board in an acting capacity on 26 March 2024 to succeed Mr Oliver Kirubai after a stint of two and half years.

The workers said Mr Adan has been working for Portland rising tremendously to a position of head of finance in the last three years.

While vowing to continue with the protest until their grievances are heard, the agitated workers asked President William Ruto and the Head of Public Service to recall the undeserving appointment.