ILO supports Kenya and Madagascar in Partnership to Boost Horticultural Exports and job Creation

Peter Njonjo of Veg-Pro, ILO’s Caroline Khamati, and Fredrick Muya host a Madagascar delegation at Veg-Pro’s Naivasha farm.

Kenya and Madagascar have joined forces in a transformative partnership to strengthen horticultural exports and create jobs through a peer-to-peer knowledge exchange under the South-South and Triangular Cooperation framework. The initiative aims to enhance agricultural competitiveness, integrate global value chains, and promote decent work opportunities.

Held in Nakuru County, the workshop brought together key stakeholders, including government representatives, business leaders, and international partners such as the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the European Union (EU). The event focused on sharing best practices to foster sustainable agricultural growth in both countries.

With vast fertile lands and youthful populations, Kenya and Madagascar have immense potential to tap into global markets. The collaboration explored ways to align their horticultural practices with international standards, particularly those of the EU, to ensure competitiveness and sustainability.

“This exchange program is pivotal for enhancing the horticultural value chain, from production to packaging, while meeting international standards,” said Frederick Muya, ILO Country Director for Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius, and Seychelles. “It’s about creating opportunities, especially for the youth, and fostering decent work in agriculture.”

Muya emphasized the shared challenges and opportunities in agriculture, noting that both nations are agricultural economies with untapped potential for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives to thrive in global markets.

A worker at Panda Flowers in Naivasha tends to blooms destined for export, showcasing Kenya’s flourishing horticulture industry.

Participants engaged in knowledge-sharing sessions on critical topics, including phytosanitary requirements for exports, value addition, and compliance with international labour standards. The discussions underscored the importance of South-South partnerships in promoting equality and shared prosperity.

Caroline Khamati Mugalla, Director of the ILO for Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda, highlighted the program’s impact. “This initiative addresses barriers to horticultural exports and empowers SMEs to meet stringent EU standards,” she said. “It showcases the power of knowledge-sharing in transforming agricultural value chains.”

Kenya’s advanced horticultural systems, supported by agencies like the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) and the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), served as a model for Madagascar. Delegates from Madagascar expressed interest in replicating Kenya’s success to enhance their compliance with EU market requirements.

Madagascar’s ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) was also highlighted as a significant opportunity for bilateral trade. “Kenyan investors should explore Madagascar’s vast arable land for new ventures,” Muya encouraged.The workshop also tackled emerging challenges, including stricter EU regulations on pesticide residue limits and due diligence requirements. Participants emphasized the need for capacity building to help SMEs and women-owned businesses adapt to these changes.

Trademark Africa, an EU implementing partner, played a vital role by promoting public-private dialogue, developing horticultural hubs, and supporting small enterprises. Discussions extended beyond horticulture to include textiles and other sectors, with programs like Better Work serving as examples of enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

A recurring theme of the summit was the inclusion of youth and women in agriculture. “Women-owned businesses and young entrepreneurs are critical to unlocking the horticultural sector’s potential,” a delegate noted. The event inspired enthusiasm among participants eager to explore new markets and opportunities. Rose Ngina, Fruit Production Manager at Veg-Pro’s Jorge Farm in Naivasha, displays avocados ready for export.

As the summit concluded, participants expressed optimism about the path forward. “This partnership is just the beginning,” Muya said. “Together, we can unlock the full potential of our agricultural sectors and create meaningful opportunities for our people.”

This initiative underscores the power of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in addressing global agricultural challenges. By fostering mutual growth, Kenya and Madagascar are setting the stage for a brighter future in horticulture, offering hope and opportunities for generations to come.