State defends livestock vaccination programme

By Esther Dianah | 4h ago

Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute Managing Director Alex Sabuni (centre) and Board Chairman Kimathi Mbogori (left) address the Press on livestock vaccination, in Nairobi, on December 20, 2024. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Experts have said that the government’s pronouncement on the nationwide livestock vaccination is what might have potentially led to the aggressive pushback by Kenyans.

This is pegged on the government’s failure to deliver on its promises, high ranking officials have asked that Kenyans should listen to experts and move away from political influence on the matter.

The Kenya Veterinary Association, for instance, which has expressed concerns over the civic education on the vaccination of livestock which targets 22 million cattle and 50 million goats and sheep, also acknowledged that the programme is aimed at combating transboundary diseases such as foot-and- mouth disease.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to ensure the vaccine rollout is effective, the State Department for Livestock held a show and demonstration on processing of the said livestock vaccinations.

While demonstrating the production of the vaccines by Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (Kevevapi) in Nairobi on Friday, the director general of Veterinary Services Allan Azegele said the vaccination programme is aimed at increasing the GDP contribution of livestock.

“To achieve this, we must increase the productivity of our animals. We need to double the production of milk to 10 billion litres annually, and the leather value chain to Sh130 billion,” he said noting that animal health is a major enabler for the projected growth.

Dr Azegele said vaccination is the most prudent way of controlling diseases. Additionally, the programme will ensure Kenya can export its meats and meet food security needs in the country.

Acknowledging that the source of the vaccine has raised eyebrows, Azegele said people have also questioned the capacity of the country to supply the vaccines.

“We are here to confirm that the country is ready and capable of producing the vaccines and will not run out of stock,” he said.

“To clear any doubts, the source of the vaccine will be Kevevapi, which is our Kenyan establishment.” 

