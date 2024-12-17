Kenya seeks to promote eco-friendly tea, coffee trade

Farmers sort out coffee berries. [File, Standard]

In a bid to scale up efforts to combat climate change, Kenya has embarked on a new strategy involving greening her trade and consumption with focus on tea and coffee sectors.

This is after it emerged that some trading practices within the value chain significantly contribute to environmental degradation as several studies reveal the extent of the sector's impact on climate.

Speaking on December 12, 2024 during a workshop for validation of framework to guide the initiative, acting Director for External Trade Joseah Rotich raised concern over the challenges that expose the vulnerability of the sector to climate change.

Rotich underscored the urgent need to adapt new strategies to ensure sustainability in the critical sector through implementation of the Kenya Green Supplement to National African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) Strategy.

"Issues of sustainability are becoming extremely important in trade. Agriculture and trade are inseparable, hence the need to mitigate climate change especially in tea and coffee sectors to improve the economy," he said.

Tea and coffee sectors account for about 23 per cent of Kenya's Gross Domestic Product, supporting about five million livelihoods including 650,000 farmers.

However, environmental degradation emerging from growth, processing and consumption of tea and coffee products is becoming a thorn in the flesh with stakeholders now calling for best practices to reduce its contribution to the climate crisis.

Several research studies have highlighted climate-related shocks emerging from the sector.

Recently, The World Count, 2024 study revealed that every cup of coffee consumed destroys about one square inch of rain forest.

Another economic survey by the government indicated that high water consumption in the coffee processing in its value chain, with up to 140 litres required to make a cup of coffee.

These revelations, among others including use of chemicals and waste in production and processing of coffee and tea, the various studies showed this not only pose health risks to farmers but also harm to the general environment.

This even as the industry continues to grapple with challenges of accountability and transparency, with farmers often lamenting over meager returns.

Daniel Mwoki, a consultant with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa said the challenges informed the development of the Green Supplement AfCFTA action plan.

Mwoki noted that the programme mirrors the strides the country is making towards realising the green agenda goals of last year's Africa Climate Summit that culminated in the Nairobi Declaration.

"We have seen trade can lead to environmental degradation, but trade can also support environmental conversation. So trade is also being seen as a means and one of the ways that can support climate change adaptation and mitigation as well," he said.

According to Mwoki, the framework seeks to have farmers use "regenerative agriculture methods which support soil health."

At the same time, he said, the implementation of the programme will involve incorporation of women and youth in the value chains.

If adopted, the plan will see reallocation of tea and coffee production areas as the conventional areas are "facing new patterns of land suitability and temperatures."

"Green trade is not only about saving the planet but ensuring people benefit from it while making profits," he stated.