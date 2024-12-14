Help transform Nairobi into smart city, resident associations told

Jubilee Holdings Ltd Group CEO Julius Kipng’etich during the 6th Annual Resident Associations Excellence Awards Gala Dinner, hosted by the Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations, IN Nairobi. [ Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Resident associations have the potential to transform Nairobi into a modern and smart city. Jubilee Holdings Ltd Group CEO Julius Kipng’etich said associations play a critical role in the city’s development, urging them to leverage their talents for urban renewal.

“You have the capability to transform the metropolitan into a smart city full of modern comforts. Let us use the talents in our resident associations to restore the glory of the city,” Dr Kipng’etich said.

Speaking at a gala dinner hosted by the Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (KARA) where Garden Ridgeways Residents Association (GARRA) scooped three awards at the 6th Annual Resident Associations Excellence Awards (ARAEA), Dr Kipng’etich stressed the participation of the resident associations in development is a key element in renewing the city.

The event celebrates and recognises exceptional achievements by Resident Associations in Kenya, honouring those who have been championing the interests of their members.

Dr Kipng’etich pointed out that in advanced economies, smart cities have often been developed through collaborations between resident associations and governments.

Advocating for the growth of a smart city, Dr Kipng’etich envisioned Nairobi achieving higher levels of urban development that would benefit citizens, visitors and businesses while boosting efficiency and sustainability.

“We need a city that is clean, secure and well-connected. This will equally help to improve the quality of residents and increase investments which to a large extent will stimulate high economic growth,” he added.

He also observed that Nairobi, despite its rapid growth over the past three decades, suffers from weak governance structures that hinder further progress. He expressed concern that elected representatives are too focused on politics to drive the necessary changes.

Dr Kipng’etich further said the vibrancy of the neighbourhood associations in addressing current and emerging challenges in the city would reset the mindset of residents, encouraging sound growth. With a diverse membership of professionals, these associations are well positioned to tackle larger issues such as improving physical infrastructure and recreational facilities, essential for making Nairobi a functional and thriving city.

He noted that Nairobi has untapped opportunities in areas like tourism, waste management and the development of a 24-hour economy.

Dr Kipng’etich cited Kigali’s success in Rwanda, where residents adopted a volunteering concept ‘Umuganda’, a communal volunteering undertaken every last Sunday of the month. “This is a concept that, if well adopted in Nairobi, can help in changing behaviours and make the city attractive,” he added.

KARA chief executive Henry Ochieng explained that ARAEA serves to recognise the success stories of resident associations while offering a platform for learning and sharing best practices across various neighbourhoods.

GARRA won the Maji (water) Award, which recognises resident associations that have substantially improved access to water services for their members.

The association also won the Miundombinu (Infrastructure) Award, which honours groups whose efforts have significantly contributed to developing and maintaining public infrastructure within their neighbourhood.

In addition, GARRA was runners-up in the Usalama (Security) Award which recognises and rewards Resident Associations for their contributions to promoting security at the neighbourhood level. The Usalama Award was won by the City of Kisumu Urban Areas Association.

Maryanne Wariithi, a resident of GARRA lauded the win, saying they established a real-time reporting module through a dedicated WhatsApp group comprising Nairobi Water technical personnel and the GARRA water committee. “When residents report issues such as leakages or non-distribution of water on the main GARRA community WhatsApp group, these are immediately escalated to the specialised water WhatsApp group for action. This direct and immediate communication ensures timely response and reduces water wastage,” she explains.

Other winners in the category of Ujenzi were the South Coast Residents Association and the Kilimani Project Foundation Residents Associations.

They were recognised for their contribution to the fight against uncontrolled and illegal development within their neighbourhood. City of Kisumu Urban Areas Association and Garden Ridgeways Residents Association Usalama scooped awards for immensely contributing towards the promotion of security at their neighbourhood level.

