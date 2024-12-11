KDC strengthens livestock resilience through knowledge exchange programme

The Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) recently hosted a three-day knowledge exchange programme under the Drive (de-risking, inclusion, and value enhancement) project, bringing together stakeholders from Kenya, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia.

The event emphasised regional integration, sustainable solutions, and impactful investments to build resilience in the livestock sector across the Arid and semi-arid lands (Asals).

“We are honoured to lead initiatives that foster knowledge sharing, empower communities, and unlock new opportunities in the livestock value chain,” said KDC Director General Norah Ratemo.

“This exchange programme highlights the power of collaboration in achieving impactful outcomes across the region.”

The Drive Project, implemented in partnership with the World Bank, ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance), and the State Department for Livestock, is designed to address challenges faced by pastoralists and livestock-dependent communities.

Speaking during the session, James Sinah of the World Bank highlighted the critical role of regional integration and cross-border trade in strengthening the livestock value chain and enhancing productivity among pastoralists.

“Through shared knowledge and investment, we can build a sustainable future for livestock-dependent communities, ensuring resilience against climate challenges and economic shocks,” Sinah remarked.

As part of the programme, participants toured farms in Kibwezi, Makueni County, and Kajiado to witness innovative solutions in action being the first beneficiaries of the Drive Project funding opportunity.

These farms, supported by KDC’s de-risking fund showcased how impact-driven financing can transform livelihoods, enhance food security and commercialise livestock productivity in the Asal areas of Kenya.

In Kibwezi, stakeholders observed the cultivation of quality animal feed, which is helping farmers mitigate the effects of drought and drive agricultural transformation in the region. In Kajiado, participants visited a women-owned feedlot enterprise located along the Nairobi-Namanga Road.

This business is pioneering sustainable livestock finishing practices while creating economic opportunities for women in agribusiness, which has demonstrated that women-led livestock value chain investments among pastoralist women are realistic and achievable.

The investor has demonstrated equitable gender representation in livestock investment with the support of the Drive Project funds through KDC. The knowledge exchange programme also served as a benchmarking opportunity for delegates from Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia to learn from Kenya’s innovative approaches to sustainable livestock farming.

Delegates expressed interest in replicating best practices, such as feed conservation through use of pit silos that can hold up to 150,000 tonnes and the cultivation of protein-rich forages such as Juncao grass to address drought-induced livestock losses.