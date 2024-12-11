Tips to tackle those troublesome pimples for a natural glow (Photo: iStock)

Acne — those troublesome pimples, blackheads and cysts — always seems to appear at the worst times. We’ve all been there.

Acne can feel like a relentless challenge, whether it’s a sudden breakout before a big event or an ongoing struggle to maintain clear skin.

But here’s the good news: you’re not alone, and there are effective solutions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), acne is one of the most common skin conditions globally, affecting around 85 per cent of people between the ages of 12 and 24.

It impacts about 9.4 per cent of the population at some point, ranking it among the top 10 most prevalent skin issues.

In Kenya, acne is often reported among adolescents and young adults, with factors such as diet, stress and pollution contributing to its severity.

The good news? You can keep your skin healthy and vibrant with a consistent skincare routine.

1. Cleansing:

Start your day with a gentle cleanse. Think of it as giving your face a fresh start. Cleansing removes dirt, sweat and oil that can clog pores and cause breakouts.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends a non-comedogenic cleanser with a pH of 4 to 6, which is ideal for your skin. Cleanse your face twice daily, in the morning and at night.

2. Toning:

Toning restores your skin’s natural pH and tightens pores. Opt for alcohol-free toners to avoid irritation.

Though it may seem like an extra step, toning helps prepare your skin to absorb the benefits of subsequent treatments.

3. Nourishing:

Your skin thrives on nutrients. Weekly masks or night creams infused with vitamins and hydrating ingredients can repair and revitalise tired skin. This is particularly helpful for dryness or dullness.

4. Moisturising:

Don’t skip moisturiser—even if your skin is oily. A good moisturiser locks in hydration and prevents dryness, which can exacerbate acne. Choose a formula suited to your skin type for optimal results.

5. Protecting:

Shield your skin from the sun to maintain its health. The WHO warns that sun exposure not only damages the skin but can also worsen acne.

Apply an antioxidant serum followed by a broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect against harmful UV rays and environmental stressors.

While acne may not vanish overnight, these steps can help establish a strong foundation for clearer, healthier skin. Show your skin the care it deserves—it’ll thank you for it!