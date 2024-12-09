The Standard

Tea firms earn Sh1.5b at Mombasa auction

By Boniface Gikandi

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru lauded farmers for the ongoing plucking of quality green leaves at their farms. [File, Standard]

Tea farmers earned Sh1.5 billion from the weekly sale of 4.6 million kilogrammes (kgs) of tea at the  Mombasa tea auction up from the previous Sh1.4 billion. In the sale, the Kimunye factory earned Sh45.5 million after the sale of 108,880 kgs of tea, followed by Ngere with Sh41.9 million with 00,392 kgs.

The sale reflected an increase from the previous week’s sale of Sh1.4 billion, following the export of 4.12 million kgs of the commodity to the market. Top performers were Mununga Sh41 million, Mungania Sh38.7 million, Chinga Sh36.3 million, Makomboki Sh35.2 million and Rukiriri Sh34.6 million.

Others are Gachege Sh34.3 million, Gacharage Sh20.9 million, Nduti Sh19.9 million, and Njunu Sh20.2 million. 

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru lauded farmers for the ongoing plucking of quality green leaves at their farms. 

The stakeholders in the tea sector, Mr Njeru said, are educating the farmers in the counties to embrace production of quality green leaf.

“We congratulate Chebut and Tirgaga tea factories from the west of the Rift Valley for being among the first 20 factories in the market. Chebut got a payment of Sh28.7 million and Tirgaga got Sh28.3 million,” said Njeru.

Chebut presented 129,504 kg in the market 129,504 kgs while Tirgaga 127,144 kgs at the weekly auction.

In the market, the factories that got the least are Eberege Sh1.4 million, Kebirigo Sh6.2 million, Mogogosiek Sh7.8 million, Nyamache Sh8.1 million, and Kaptumo Sh8.3 million. 

Tea value chain Expert Peter Karomo said the market has been encouraging with the buyers buying the commodity in volumes to satisfy their customers.

