Project managers push for law on certification to tackle quacks

Project Managers Institute (PMI) Kenyan Chapter is advocating for a Bill that will make certification mandatory for all project managers in the country.

The move is aimed at addressing concerns over unqualified professionals infiltrating the industry.

The PMP Bill, which is aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for the profession, is expected to be presented to the National Assembly early next year.

The Bill aims to ensure that only certified project management professionals are tasked with overseeing critical projects in all sectors of the economy. By addressing the prevalence of unqualified individuals—commonly referred to as quacks—who often lead to substandard project outcomes, the Bill seeks to raise the standard of project management in Kenya.

“Our country faces immense challenges in ensuring that projects are delivered effectively and efficiently,” said PMI President Maureen Mbithi.

Mbithi was speaking at the Project Management National Excellence Awards and Gala Dinner 2024 on Friday. “This Bill will be vital in protecting both public and private stakeholders from poorly executed projects that can have devastating consequences. It is time to differentiate genuine professionals from those who are undermining the industry.”

The proposed Bill calls for the protection of public interests by regulating the profession - public and beneficiaries from the risks posed by unqualified individuals overseeing projects, enhancing national capacity and promoting transparency and accountability, by ensuring that certified project managers are in charge.

“The Bill once enacted will seek to enhance accountability and transparency in the implementation of national development programmes, ensuring that resources are used efficiently,” she said. The Bill was initially introduced to the National Assembly in March 2023 by Mbeere South MP Nebert Muriuki. However, it was rejected by the Speaker of the National Assembly, who cited overlaps with existing legislation.

Since then, PMI Kenya has appealed for further deliberation and is actively seeking support to have the Bill reintroduced in Parliament.

Significant losses

Kevin Nyakundi, an engineer at Peak Point Consulting, highlighted inefficiencies in the construction industry, pointing to significant losses due to poor project delivery.

“Across Africa, for every Sh129 trillion ($1 billion) spent on projects, about 30 to 40 per cent is lost due to ineffective delivery. As taxpayers, we need to ensure that the funds we invest in infrastructure projects deliver real value,” said Nyakundi.

During the event, Mbithi emphasised the need for project managers to be recognised not only for delivering projects but also for their role in strategic decision-making.

Despite their essential role in project success, project managers are often overlooked in critical decision-making processes.

She highlighted the exclusion of project managers from major housing initiatives, where architects and quantity surveyors were acknowledged but not project managers.

“The absence of project managers in key projects demonstrates a lack of recognition for the vital role we play in ensuring successful delivery,” she said. Kenya has suffered considerable economic losses due to stalled or poorly executed projects. A 2020 World Bank report revealed that more than 500 projects in the country were stalled, with an estimated value of Sh1.8 trillion.

Many of these projects failed to reach completion due to poor planning, lack of funding, and bureaucratic delays, contributing to severe economic consequences. In response to these challenges, PMI Kenya is pushing for reforms that would require all project managers to hold internationally recognised certifications before practising.

Kennedy Otieno, projects lead at Mi-Vida Real Estate emphasised the importance of engaging certified professionals and conducting regular safety checks during construction. Nathaniel Mathenge, a project manager at CITAM Real Estate, underscored the growing demand for affordable housing in the country.