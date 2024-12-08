COYA Awards: Jubilee Health's Njeri Jomo feted as CEO of the year

Jubilee Health Insurance CEO Njeri Jomo (far right) receives the CEO of the Year Award during the 2024 Company of the Year Awards (COYA), hosted by the Kenya Institute of Management. [Courtesy]

Jubilee Health Insurance’s CEO, Njeri Jomo, has been crowned CEO of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Company of the Year Awards (COYA).

Hosted by the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM), the award recognized Ms Njomo for her transformative and exceptional leadership in driving strategic growth, inspiring teamwork, and fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainability at Jubilee Health Insurance.

Her ability to navigate challenges while delivering outstanding financial and operational results has redefined healthcare in Kenya, setting new benchmarks in corporate excellence.

Dr Murithi Ndegwa, KIM’s Executive Director and CEO said Ms Jomo’s leadership extends beyond profit, as her initiatives continue to influence positive change in the healthcare sector and the communities Jubilee Health serves.

“This award recognises leaders who embody the true essence of transformative leadership, those who not only drive organisational success but also inspire change and create a lasting impact on their industries and communities,” said Mr Ndegwa.

According to him, Njeri Jomo’s exceptional leadership at Jubilee Health Insurance is a testament to her ability to navigate challenges, foster innovation, and build a legacy of excellence.

This recognition is her fifth major accolade in 2024, underscoring her exceptional contributions to the industry and community.

In her acceptance remarks, Njeri said, “This award is a testament to our incredible work at Jubilee Health Insurance. It recognises our collective commitment to innovation, excellence, and always putting our customers first. Together, we are transforming healthcare and building a stronger future for our communities.”

The COYA Awards, now in its 20th year, is a hallmark of business excellence, honouring organisations and leaders driving Kenya’s transformative growth.